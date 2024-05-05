Confirmed: St Helens ace Lewis Dodd to join South Sydney Rabbitohs on long-term contract

NRL side South Sydney Rabbitohs have signed English half-back Lewis Dodd from Super League outfit St Helens on a three-year deal from 2025.

The 22-year-old has made 76 appearances for St Helens since making his first team debut in 2020, scoring 26 tries.

St Helens say they offered Dodd a contract extension beyond this season, but he turned it down because he wants to test himself in the NRL with the Rabbitohs.

Dodd has helped Saints lift three Super League titles, a League Leaders’ Shield, a Challenge Cup and a World Club Challenge in his time in the first team.

On signing Dodd from 2025, Rabbitohs head of football Mark Ellison said: “Lewis is one of the rising stars in England and he indicated to us that he wanted to test himself in the NRL and the Rabbitohs were the club he wanted to do that with.

“He is only 22 years of age, but he has already won a Super League Premiership and a World Club Challenge with St Helens and he has all of the attributes that it takes to make it in the NRL.

“Our dealings with him have been first class and we’re looking forward to having him join our club for the 2025 pre-season. We wish him the best of luck for the remainder of the season with St Helens.”

On Dodd’s departure, St Helens chief executive Mike Rush added: “While it’s disappointing that Lewis has chosen to move on from the club come the end of the year, we will wish him well in the next chapter once the season has finished.

“We know Lewis will remain fully committed to the club that he has developed and progressed through, and will give his all for Saints and his team-mates for the remainder of 2024.”

Dodd will play out the rest of this season with St Helens, with Paul Wellens’ side still firm contenders for the Challenge Cup and Super League, before moving Down Under at the end of the year ahead of starting his three-year contract with Souths.

Speaking in St Helens’ press release upon the announcement on Sunday, Dodd said: “It was not a decision that was made overnight, there were a lot of sleepless nights and tough conversations with family and people close to me, it’s been a tough decision.

“The opportunities that I have, and have already had, across my playing career are down to the staff and players at Saints, from top to bottom. St Helens has not only made me a better player but a better person, and a person that my family is proud to be associated with. I’ll be forever thankful to St Helens and the lessons that they have taught me both on and off the field.

“My full focus is on Saints this season, no other thought is in my mind apart from playing for Saints, giving my all, and doing the job that’s required week in and week out. Hopefully, that will lead to trophies, I know what the fans and the club deserve.

“There are two trophies to be won this year and the most important thing to me right now is to go win those for St Helens. I want to be there at Old Trafford with the fans holding those trophies and having another one of those moments in life that I can cherish with the supporters.”

