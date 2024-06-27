Championship fixtures to change to avoid England Euro 2024 clashes

A number of Championship fixtures this weekend will kick off at different times to avoid a clash with England’s Euro 2024 knockout match against Slovakia.

In order to accommodate fans who want to get both their rugby league and football fix this Sunday, the majority of clubs in the Championship have brought forward their kick-offs on Sunday afternoon.

Gareth Southgate’s England football team face Slovakia in the last 16 of Euro 2024 on Sunday evening, 5pm kick-off, with five Championship rugby league fixtures taking place at earlier times on the same day.

Halifax Panthers will host Whitehaven at the DIY Kitchens Stadium in Wakefield at 1pm on Sunday, with The Shay’s pitch undergoing required maintenance.

Meanwhile, Barrow Raiders will welcome Wakefield Trinity to Cumbria, with a 2pm kick-off at the Northern Competitions Stadium.

Elsewhere, Dewsbury Rams (versus Bradford Bulls) and Widnes Vikings (versus Batley Bulldogs) have also brought their kick-offs forward to an earlier time of 2:30pm.

At present, the only game that is due to kick-off at 3pm as originally scheduled is York Knights’ home clash with Sheffield Eagles.

Both of Saturday’s games in the Championship will obviously be unaffected by the England’s Euro 2024 match. Doncaster will host Swinton Lions at the Millennium Stadium in Featherstone at 6:30pm due to pitch renovations at the Eco-Power Stadium, whilst Toulouse Olympique will take on Featherstone Rovers at the Stade Ernest-Wallon (8pm BST) following the men’s and women’s international rugby league double-header between France and England earlier in the day.

Championship Round 13 fixtures

Saturday, June 29

Doncaster v Swinton Lions – 6:30pm, Millennium Stadium (Featherstone)

Toulouse Olympique v Featherstone Rovers – 8pm, Stade Ernest-Wallon

Sunday, June 30

Halifax Panthers v Whitehaven – 1pm, DIY Kitchens Stadium (Wakefield)

Barrow Raiders v Wakefield Trinity – 2pm, Northern Competitions Stadium

Dewsbury Rams v Bradford Bulls – 2:30pm, FLAIR Stadium

Widnes Vikings v Batley Bulldogs – 2:30pm, DCBL Stadium

York Knights v Sheffield Eagles – 3pm, LNER Community Stadium

