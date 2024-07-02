North Queensland Cowboys half-back Chad Townsend is set to join Sydney Roosters ahead of the 2025 NRL season, according to reports down under.

The former Cronulla Sharks and New Zealand Warriors star was previously linked with a move to Catalans Dragons, but now reports from News AU point to him staying down under to join the Roosters.

Townsend, a previous NRL Premiership winner with the Sharks, joined the Cowboys in 2022 and has since made 66 appearances for the club.

The 33-year-old is also set to replace Catalans-linked Luke Keary too as a senior player. His main role at the club will also be to mentor emerging halves Sam Walker and Sandon Smith.

Last year, Townsend was also linked with a switch to Leeds Rhinos but then head coach Rohan Smith denied talk of a potential transfer.

The Cowboys also currently boast a loaded half-back unit containing former Hull FC man Jake Clifford, as well as Tom Duffy and Tom Dearden, so this move frees up some space on their salary cap.

Earlier this week, Cowboys boss Michael Luck told the Courier Mail the Cowboys were unable to offer Townsend a new deal.

“Chad is a champion bloke, he is so professional and he understands how this game works,” he said. “We told Chad last week that there would be nothing here for him unfortunately with the salary cap.”

He added: “We brought him here for three years to do a job and he has a chance to finish on a really good note.”

“He has mentored our younger blokes and done a great job, Tom Duffy is shooting the lights out in the Queensland Cup. Jake Clifford is a more mature player since coming back and Tommy Dearden is now an Origin player, so we can’t have asked anymore of him.”

Following these reports, it now seems unlikely we will see Townsend plying his trade in Super League.

