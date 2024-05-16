Castleford Tigers tie down homegrown talent with new long-term contract

Castleford Tigers have secured the future of homegrown talent George Hill, with the teenager penning a three-year contract extension at the Jungle.

Having only previously appeared as the unused 18th man for the club, 19-year-old Hill made his senior Tigers bow back in April against Wigan Warriors, impressing on the night in a 36-14 defeat.

The forward – who also has 12 loan appearances for Whitehaven to his name – has retained his spot at loose in Craig Lingard’s team since, continuing to shine, with four appearances to his name for Cas in total now.

Hill’s new deal also has the option of an extension into a fourth year in the club’s favour.

Castleford Tigers tie down homegrown talent George Hill with new long-term contract

Having first linked up with the Fords at the age of 18, Hill has now played for their academy, reserves and first-team.

Speaking in the press release announcing the youngster’s new deal, chief Danny Wilson said: “It’s really exciting for the club and for George.

“I think everything that we talk about is developing our own young kids and our own talent and retaining them and I think George has shown the fans and the coaches what is about.

“He got an opportunity against the world champions (Wigan) that he took with both hands so to tie him down long term is a big boost.

“The head coach and the club’s willingness to play young kids all come hand in hand and everything is lined up for players to take their opportunities, so George has done that.

“I think as well with George coming into our system, it just proves to all the young kids that if you’re not getting a scholarship, it’s not the end of the world.

“There are other routes back into the system, and if you’ve got the right system, you can capture those late developers. George has certainly proven that.”