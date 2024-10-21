Castleford Tigers are set to install Danny McGuire as their head coach for 2025 – with Hull KR assistant Brett Delaney part of the club’s plans for his support staff.

The Tigers parted company with Craig Lingard on Monday after just a year in charge – and McGuire appears destined to succeed the man he assisted throughout 2024 and be given his first big break as a head coach on a permanent basis.

And McGuire is keen to bring his former Leeds team-mate Delaney into the mix as his number two should he get the job – with talks likely to commence between Rovers and the Tigers in the coming days.

Castleford are keen for a swift appointment after Lingard’s dismissal – with the new man likely to be installed long before pre-season training begins for 2025.

More to follow..