Castleford Tigers director Martin Jepson has revealed he expects the club to score maximum stadium score for their work on Wheldon Road in IMG’s criteria to give themselves the best chance of remaining in Super League in 2025.

Castleford are one of a number of clubs along with the likes of Wakefield Trinity and Toulouse vying for spots in the top-flight next year, with the race largely assumed to be incredibly close. With London Broncos dropping out, the expectation is that only two of the Tigers, Trinity and Toulouse will get places in Super League.

But Jepson has invested significant sums both on and off the field to ensure Castleford make the cut. And he, in an update to supporters, has revealed that he believes they will get a big boost with the work they have done on their facility.

The Tigers have installed hundreds of new seats and are well down the line with further works to ensure they tick every box in the stadium criteria: something Jepson insists he is confident about.

“Our stadium developments are well underway, with the Princess Street seats now in place, extra corporate seats and upcoming plans to improve the director’s seats and walkway,” he said. “Our broadcast parking area is now complete and the remaining works to the media suite, TV Studio and press area will be completed in the next 2 months, well ahead of the grading.

“We now have our new big screen in place and are in the final stages of costing up LED systems for 3 sides of the pitch. With all of the above being completed, we are on track and confident that we should receive maximum stadium points.

“Our commitment to you as fans is clear and we are doing everything within our control to gain the IMG points needed to maintain Super League status.”

Jepson also urged Castleford supporters to turn out in force for their remaining home fixtures this season to give them a boost in another criteria area, fandom.

“We need to continue to pack The Jungle at each of our last four games this season in a final push towards gaining the highest attendance figures possible and to create an electrifying and intimidating environment to motivate our players,” Jepson said.

“If you’re planning on attending these games then get your tickets early to help us plan and give us a good idea of the support we can expect.”

Jepson explained in detail to Love Rugby League earlier this season about how he plans to help revive the Tigers’ fortunes with his own significant financial investment.

