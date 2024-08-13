The 11 most iconic Magic Weekend moments ever: Jordan Tansey, Jacob Miller, Sam Tomkins..

It’s 17 years since Super League’s Magic Weekend made it’s debut. Since then, it has become one of rugby league’s showpiece events.

And with Magic to be held at Elland Road for the first time this weekend, we’ve taken a look back at some of the event’s most iconic moments thus far..

Magic Weekend’s debut in Cardiff (2007)

Where else could we start? It was announced in September 2006 that the first Magic Weekend would take place in May 2007 at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, with the RFL chairman (at the time) Richard Lewis citing both expansion and monetary reasons for the move to Wales.

Following the success of the first Magic Round in 2007, with almost 60,000 fans in attendance across the two days, it became an annual fixture in the Super League calendar: and the event was moved to Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh in 2009. It has since been played in Manchester, Liverpool and Newcastle, with Leeds next up in 2024.

Jordan Tansey’s match-winner (2007)

Jordan Tansey celebrates his try with his Leeds team-mates at the 2007 Magic Weekend

This is arguably the most memorable moment of a game that there’s been at a Magic Weekend. The inaugural Magic Round in 2007 finished in unforgettable fashion, with Leeds snatching a win from rivals Bradford. A penalty goal from Kevin Sinfield gave the chance for Leeds to seal a 38-38 draw, but his attempt hit the post, with Jordan Tansey racing onto the ball to touch down. Video replays showed that Tansey was offside but the try stood, giving the Rhinos victory in the first, and arguably most memorable, Magic Weekend.

Jarrod Sammut bursts onto the scene (2010)

The Malta international burst onto the Super League stage in 2010 thanks to a dazzling debut for Crusaders. His arrival at the Welsh club was delayed by a broken down plane and volcanic ash, which meant Sammut only landed the day before his iconic debut. The maverick halfback produced a fine display to inspire his new team to a win over Bradford with a superb solo try.

Sam Tomkins’ wonder try (2012)

The two-time Man of Steel winner has scored a helluva lot of tries over the years: but one of his most impressive came in the 2012 Magic Weekend when he threw a cheeky mid-air dummy to break through St Helens’ defensive line and scored in the corner at the Etihad Stadium. A truly iconic try from Tomkins.

Five-star Danny McGuire (2012)

Not one, not two, not three, not four, but FIVE tries for McGuire in 2012. The Rhinos legend produced a sensational display in Leeds’ 37-22 win over neighbours Bradford at the Etihad in Manchester.

David Hodgson’s late winner for Hull KR (2012)

The Hull derby never disappoints, does it? Let’s take a trip down memory lane to one of the greatest tries scored at Magic. Hull KR were behind against Hull FC in 2012 as the game entered the latter stages but, in the last play of the match, Robins winger Hodgson got away from two FC defenders to race half of the field to score and win the game for the red and white half of the city.

Jacob Miller’s stunning drop goal (2016)

Jacob Miller celebrates his drop goal for Wakefield Trinity at the 2016 Magic Weekend

Who can forget Miller’s astonishing drop goal to seal a 25-24 win for Wakefield against Hull FC? Trinity had been losing 14-0 but fought back to tie the score at 24-24, and Miller, who was inside his own half, nailed a drop goal to seal a stunning victory for Chris Chester’s side.

Kirk Yeaman coming out of retirement (2018)

Hull FC were severely down on troops heading into the 2018 Magic Weekend derby with Hull KR, and Yeaman – a bonafide legend of the Black and Whites – answered an SOS call from then head coach Lee Radford about coming out of retirement to help his beloved club in their time of need. Yeaman laced up his boots again, helping Hull claim the bragging rights with a 34-22 win over their city rivals.

An international flavour at Magic (2018)

There was a unique first in 2018 when a non-Super League fixture was played as part of Magic Weekend, with Toulouse Olympique and Toronto Wolfpack – both of whom were in the Championship at that time – taking part in the flagship event at St James’ Park in Newcastle.

It was Toronto who ran-out 43-30 winners and the Canadian club gained promotion to Super League in 2020: but withdrew from the competition a couple of months in, citing financial difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic as their primary reason for being unable to continue.

As for Toulouse, they competed in the Magic Weekend as a Super League club in 2022, beating Wakefield 38-26 in Newcastle. The French side suffered relegation back to the Championship in the same season.

Wigan and Warrington go Stateside: well, sort of (2019)

Sean O’Loughlin in action for Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves wore commemorative kits for the 2019 Magic Weekend at Anfield, with a nod to the 30-year anniversary of their exhibition meeting in Milwaukee, USA.

And now – five years later – the two clubs have recently announced that they are taking a Super League game to Las Vegas in 2025 as part of the NRL’s Las Vegas weekend. Rugby league, it’s a funny old game…

Maloney inspires Catalans comeback (2021)

It’d be rude of us not to mention Catalans Dragons’ remarkable comeback against St Helens at St James’ Park in 2021! Steve McNamara’s side were 30-12 down before they scored three tries to send the game to golden point. And it was the French side who took the spoils, with James Maloney slopping a drop goal in extra-time.

