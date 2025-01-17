Hull FC could be about to head back into the transfer market in pursuit of a new half-back after Jordan Abdull’s departure from the club was confirmed on Thursday.

The Black and Whites‘ interest in Salford Red Devils half-back Marc Sneyd has been well noted and acknowledged. But as revealed by Love Rugby League earlier this week, Hull’s attention may now have to turn elsewhere, with Sneyd favouring a move to Leigh Leopards.

Privately, there has been an admission from Hull the chances of landing Sneyd are diminishing – though not completely out of the equation. Which means the Black and Whites will have to look elsewhere if they want a new signing in time for the start of the new season.

Here are the possible options as it stands.

Overseas market?

Obviously, Hull are bound by quota restrictions and they are currently full going into 2025. There had been speculation that someone could leave earlier in pre-season: but even if that did materialise, there aren’t a great deal of unsigned overseas halves on the market.

The most notable is probably Gold Coast’s Tom Weaver, who is still technically unsigned for 2025: though reports have linked him with a potential new deal with the Titans.

There are two more, longer-term options: wait to see if any players struggle for game-time at the start of the NRL season and go with what they have – or scour the Queensland Cup and New South Wales Cup markets.

Domestic options

Again, this does feel slightly thin at first glance – but there are a couple of potential options to look at.

The obvious place to look? Salford. They do have some non-quota halves on their books, including the likes of Chris Atkin and Joe Mellor: though the latter of whom has been more predominantly used as a nine. Ryan Brierley also has experience of playing half-back earlier in his career: but he is now categorically a fullback.

The other potential option could be Leigh Leopards, if they do indeed get Sneyd. That would leave them with Lachlan Lam, Sneyd, Gareth O’Brien, Ben McNamara and Will Brough on their books: the latter three of whom are all non-quota.

A move to bring McNamara back to Hull would be likely left-field. Could O’Brien be tempted by a promise of more regular rugby?

There are also players like Ryan Hampshire still on the hunt for a new club for 2025.

Existing players

Hull’s desire to push for the Sneyd deal initially hints that they would still like another frontline player in that position – but even if they were patient and started with what they had, they would not be short.

Aidan Sezer feels like a lock-in to start in the halves given how he’s the new club captain, and it feels like a two-horse race to partner him on the opening weekend next month.

Cade Cust has plenty of experience as a Super League half-back, even if he was used more as a hooker during his stint with Salford. Youngster Jack Charles was a real bright spot during a difficult year last year; he could be ready for more game-time and more minutes in 2025.