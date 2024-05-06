7 clubs represented in Super League Team of the Week from Round 10

There were a number of eye-catching individual performances across Super League in Round 10, making it difficult to settle on our Team of the Week.

Several players were unlucky to miss out on Love Rugby League‘s Team of the Week from Round 10 – but here are our picks: with no fewer than seven clubs represented this week..

1. Tex Hoy

The Australian full-back played an influential role for Castleford in their 28-28 draw with Leigh. Hoy got on the scoresheet and provided two assists as well as racking up 196 metres from 27 carries.

2. Josh Thewlis

The Warrington winger scored a hat-trick in their 24-6 win over Hull FC on Friday night. Thewlis also kicked four goals, finishing the night with 20 of Warrington’s 24 points in what was a classy display.

3. Nene Macdonald

The Papua New Guinea international has been a revelation of a signing for Salford, having already picked up a couple of man of the match awards this season. Macdonald scored two tries and provided an assist in their 18-16 win at Huddersfield, racking up a staggering 253 metres from 19 carries.

4. Jake Wardle

Wardle scooped the man of the match award in Wigan’s comfortable 30-8 win over Catalans on Thursday night. The England international has proven to be a masterstroke of a signing from the Warriors. It was a workmanlike display from Wardle against the Dragons, making 15 tackles as well as providing an assist.

5. Louis Senior

The Ireland international has made quite the impression at Castleford since arriving on loan from Hull KR. Senior, who is playing alongside his twin brother Innes at the Tigers, scored two tries in their draw with the Leopards. He also made an impressive 188 metres from 17 carries.

6. Jack Sinfield

Sinfield made his first appearance of the season on Friday and he certainly gave his coach Rohan Smith a healthy selection headache. The 19-year-old scored a try and played a part in a couple more as Leeds ran-out comfortable 46-8 winners against winless London. Sinfield displayed an impressive kicking game against the Broncos.

7. Mikey Lewis

Lewis played an influential role in Hull KR’s 40-20 rout of St Helens at Craven Park, scoring a try and kicking six goals. The England international constantly had his hands on the ball, coming up with three assists and even making 17 tackles in defence.

8. Tom Amone

The powerhouse prop is known for his incredible work rate, and that was on show again in Leigh’s draw with Castleford. Amone made 34 tackles and 27 carries, making 198 metres. Very impressive stats for a front-rower.

9. Edwin Ipape

Ipape, a fan favourite at Leigh, made his return from a lengthy injury lay-off on Saturday and was brilliant at hooker. The Papua New Guinea international added spark to Leigh’s attack and caused Castleford’s defence a few problems.

10. Jai Whitbread

Whitbread is probably one of the most underrated forwards in Super League, he just does all of the tough stuff and goes under the radar with his big performances in the middle of the park. The Australian made 28 tackles against St Helens to go alongside his 11 carries.

11. Junior Nsemba

The towering 19-year-old enjoyed his best game to date in the Warriors first team. Nsemba had a lot of traffic thrown his way by a physical Catalans pack but he held his own, making 31 tackles. He also made 90 metres from 12 carries.

12. Matty Nicholson

Nicholson is getting better and better with every game that he plays. The 20-year-old is already a key member of Sam Burgess’ forward pack, and he made a whopping 46 tackles in their victory over Hull.

13. Ollie Partington

Partington has a similar reputation to Nicholson: just a pure grafter. Partington covered every blade of grass in Salford’s win over Huddersfield, making 50 tackles and 12 carries. Could he force his way into Shaun Wane’s plans for England’s mid-season test against France?

