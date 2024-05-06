Power Rankings: Wakefield Trinity top, Wigan Warriors move back up, Salford Red Devils rising

Each week this season, Love Rugby League will be bringing you our Power Rankings, ranking the top 10 clubs in the British game we believe have the most momentum behind them.

The 35 clubs across Super League, the Championship and League 1 are all in the running to be involved, with solely on-field performance affecting the rankings (we’re not IMG!).

Our latest top 10 of the campaign is below, with all competitive games to this point taken into account.

For Super League clubs, that’s their performances across the opening 10 rounds and the Challenge Cup.

Meanwhile, the Championship and League 1 seasons got underway in March, and clubs in those divisions had already played games in the 1895 Cup and Challenge Cup this year prior to that as well.

Without further ado, the Love Rugby League Power Rankings (06/05/2024)..

10. St Helens (DOWN 3)

Paul Wellens’ side drop down three places in our Power Rankings this week following their 40-20 defeat to Hull KR at Craven Park on Saturday afternoon.

St Helens are still sat third in the Super League table having won seven from 10 games so far in the league, but they are no longer in the Challenge Cup after being knocked out by neighbours Warrington a couple of weeks ago. Saints started the season well but have dropped off over the last month or so, and you get the feeling improvement is very much needed for them to lift the Super League trophy at the end of the year.

9. Warrington Wolves (NEW)

It has been a good start to the Sam Burgess era, with the Wolves sat second in the Super League table having won seven from 10 in the league whilst they have a Challenge Cup semi-final against Huddersfield Giants on the horizon.

Warrington returned to winning ways at the weekend with a comfortable 24-6 win over Hull FC on Friday night, and they are back amongst our top 10 in Power Rankings.

8. Salford Red Devils (NEW)

Nene Macdonald scores a try for Salford Red Devils

The Red Devils continue to rise under the tutelage of head coach Paul Rowley. They have won their last three games, with their latest victory coming in an 18-16 scoreline at Huddersfield on Friday night.

Last week, Salford tied down their star man Marc Sneyd, who is leading the way in the Steve Prescott Man of Steel rankings, which has created a feel-good factor on the back of Rowley committing his future to the club the week before.

7. Keighley Cougars (DOWN 5)

Matt Foster’s side fall five places in our Power Rankings following their 26-18 defeat to Hunslet at Cougar Park on Sunday afternoon.

Keighley have made a strong start to their 2024 League 1 campaign after suffering relegation from the Championship last season, sitting second in the table, but they drop down our rankings after somewhat of a surprise defeat to Hunslet.

6. Sheffield Eagles (DOWN 3)

The Eagles have been involved in our Power Rankings all year which shows just how good Mark Aston’s side have been so far, but they drop down a couple of places this week after their 36-10 loss to Championship favourites Wakefield Trinity on Friday night.

Let’s not take anything away from Sheffield though.. They weren’t expected to beat big-spending Wakefield, and they have enjoyed an impressive start to the season, winning six from seven in the league.

5. Widnes Vikings (UP 3)

It would probably be fair to say not many people would have predicted that Widnes would be sitting third in the Championship table seven games in before a ball was kicked – but it has been a remarkable start to the Allan Coleman era.

The Vikings edged past newly-promoted Doncaster 16-14 at home on Sunday, which was their sixth win in seven games in the league.

4. Wigan Warriors (UP 1)

Matt Peet’s side move back up one place in our Power Rankings after they returned to winning ways with a 30-8 victory over Catalans Dragons at the DW Stadium in Thursday night Super League action.

Wigan, who were crowned World Club champions in February, have lost just two games since last July and responded to their defeat at Hull KR in strong fashion against Catalans. You feel it will take a special team to stop the Warriors from retaining their Super League crown in 2024.

3. Hull KR (UP 3)

Mikey Lewis kicks a goal for Hull KR

The red, red Robins go bob, bob, bobbin’ along to third place in our Power Rankings after their impressive 40-20 statement win over St Helens, climbing three places in our ladder.

Willie Peters’ side have beaten two of the competition’s heavyweights in Wigan and St Helens in the last two weeks, and face a trip to Warrington this Thursday night. Are they able to reach new heights in our Power Rankings this time next week?

2. Oldham (UP 2)

Oldham have made a mighty start to 2024 with Great Britain legend Sean Long at the helm, thumping winless Newcastle Thunder 74-0 at Boundary Park on Sunday afternoon.

The ambitious Roughyeds, who spent big over the off-season as they target a return to the Championship, are flying high at the top of the League 1 table having won all six of their league games thus far.

1. Wakefield Trinity (-)

Wakefield remain at the top of Love Rugby League‘s Power Rankings following their strong 36-10 win at Championship rivals Sheffield on Friday night.

Daryl Powell’s Trinity were expected to blitz the division having assembled an impressive squad over the off-season – and they have done so far. Wakefield have won all seven of their league games, and sit top of the Championship table with a 180-strong points difference.

