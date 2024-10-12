6 conclusions from Wigan Warriors’ historic Super League Grand Final triumph against Hull KR

Wigan Warriors were crowned Super League champions for the second season on the spin courtesy of a 9-2 win against Hull KR at Old Trafford on Saturday night.

Here are our six key conclusions from the press box at the Theatre of Dreams…

Warriors make more history

Wigan have now won the last SIX major honours in a row, and on Saturday night, became the first team in the modern era to ever win all four in a single season.

After scooping the Super League Leaders’ Shield and league title in 2023, they’ve repeated that feat in 2024 having already sealed the World Club Challenge trophy and Challenge Cup earlier this year.

Absolute serial winners.

Another Bevan French masterclass

French became the inaugural winner of the Rob Burrow Award courtesy of a man-of-the-match performance. It was always going to be him, wasn’t it?!

His try, the only one of the game, in the first half was utterly sublime. KR gave him an inch of space and he took more than a mile to burst through and score.

Whenever he had the ball in hand, his off-the-cuff style made it almost impossible for the Robins to get hold of him, and there was even a try-saver on Mikey Lewis at the other end thrown in for good measure. What a player.

Harry Smith superb

We thought French’s half-back partner Smith was sublime throughout the 80 minutes at Old Trafford, too.

Dealing with some pretty horrific weather conditions, he peppered KR’s defence with kicks throughout, coming absolutely inches away from a 40/20 in the first half.

He takes a lot of stick at times, but on Saturday night, he stood up on the grandest stage for Matt Peet’s side.

Hull KR’s wait for major honour goes on

It was a valiant performance from the Robins, who struggled to make things happen going forward as they were outclassed by a superior opponent.

They’ve now been beaten in two big finals over the last two seasons having suffered Wembley heartbreak against Leigh Leopards in the 2023 Challenge Cup final.

Accordingly, their wait for a major honour goes on – last winning one with the league title in 1985. Come 2025, the 40-year mark will be reached.

Robins continue mysterious Old Trafford run

This was KR’s first crack at a Grand Final, becoming the 10th different club to have been involved in the showpiece on at least one occasion.

Having been beaten, they’ve carried on an absolutely horrific run for first-timers. The last six Grand Final debutants have now lost their maiden trip to Old Trafford, dating back to bitter rivals Hull FC’s 26-4 defeat to St Helens in 2006.

The only ‘first-timers’ to lift the trophy at the Theatre of Dreams were Wigan and Saints, in 1998 and 1999 respectively. The Grand Final only became a thing in ’98…

Quartet hit milestones

Four players hit milestones as they stepped out onto the Old Trafford turf, as follows.