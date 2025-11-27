2026 rugby league pre-season friendlies including dates, times and venues
Keep up to date with every club’s confirmed pre-season schedule ahead of the 2026 season: including dates, kick-off times and venues.
It’s that time of year again when clubs start to announce their pre-season matches ahead of the upcoming campaign.
Here, Love Rugby League provides an up to date list of every pre-season match as and when they’re announced.
Sunday, December 21
North Wales Crusaders v Swinton Lions – Stadiwm Eirias (2pm)
Boxing Day – Friday, December 26
Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge: Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity – Headingley (11.30am)
Heavy Woollen Derby: Dewsbury Rams v Batley Bulldogs – FLAIR Stadium (12pm)
Saturday, December 27
Festive Challenge: Castleford Tigers v Featherstone Rovers – The Jungle (1.30pm)
Sunday, December 28
Barrow Raiders v North Wales Crusaders (3pm)
Friday, January 9
Benidorm Bash: Alicante Cruzados v Kippax Harriers – Venue TBC (KO TBC)
Saturday, January 10
Benidorm Bash: Valencia Huracanes v TBC – Venue TBC (KO TBC)
Benidorm Bash: Castleford Tigers v Oldham – Venue TBC (KO TBC)
Barrow Raiders v Scotland – Northern Competitions Stadium (3pm)
Sunday, January 11
Doncaster v Bradford Bulls – Eco-Power Stadium (3pm)
Saturday, January 24
Cameron Smith Testimonial: Leeds Rhinos v Bradford Bulls – Headingley (1pm)
Sunday, January 25
Brad Fash Testimonial: Hull FC v Huddersfield Giants – Brantingham Park (2pm)
Sunday, February 1
Liam Marshall Testimonial: Wigan Warriors v Hull FC – The Brick Community Stadium (3pm)