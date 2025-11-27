Keep up to date with every club’s confirmed pre-season schedule ahead of the 2026 season: including dates, kick-off times and venues.

It’s that time of year again when clubs start to announce their pre-season matches ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Here, Love Rugby League provides an up to date list of every pre-season match as and when they’re announced.

Sunday, December 21

North Wales Crusaders v Swinton Lions – Stadiwm Eirias (2pm)

Boxing Day – Friday, December 26

Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge: Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity – Headingley (11.30am)

Heavy Woollen Derby: Dewsbury Rams v Batley Bulldogs – FLAIR Stadium (12pm)

Saturday, December 27

Festive Challenge: Castleford Tigers v Featherstone Rovers – The Jungle (1.30pm)

Sunday, December 28

Barrow Raiders v North Wales Crusaders (3pm)

Friday, January 9

Benidorm Bash: Alicante Cruzados v Kippax Harriers – Venue TBC (KO TBC)

Saturday, January 10

Benidorm Bash: Valencia Huracanes v TBC – Venue TBC (KO TBC)

Benidorm Bash: Castleford Tigers v Oldham – Venue TBC (KO TBC)

Barrow Raiders v Scotland – Northern Competitions Stadium (3pm)

Sunday, January 11

Doncaster v Bradford Bulls – Eco-Power Stadium (3pm)

Saturday, January 24

Cameron Smith Testimonial: Leeds Rhinos v Bradford Bulls – Headingley (1pm)

Sunday, January 25

Brad Fash Testimonial: Hull FC v Huddersfield Giants – Brantingham Park (2pm)

Sunday, February 1

Liam Marshall Testimonial: Wigan Warriors v Hull FC – The Brick Community Stadium (3pm)