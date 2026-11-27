Castleford Tigers could be without five members of their first-team squad for the start of the Super League season – but Blake Taaffe is on course to be fully fit.

Taaffe missed almost the entirety of the 2026 season with a serious knee injury. Having arrived as a big money and hugely anticipated signing from Canterbury Bulldogs, Taaffe managed just two games before succumbing in the Super League season opener against Wigan Warriors.

However, his return is now well on track – and the Tigers’ medical team have confirmed he will not only be fit for Round One in 2027, but he will be ready to play in the pre-season friendlies.

Blake Taaffe injury update

Speaking to the club’s website, Castleford’s head physio Tom Pearson confirmed that Taaffe was progressing well – and there was no doubt in his mind he will be able to feature for the opening game.

Pearson said: “So Blake, as we know, he had an ACL reconstruction at the beginning of last season, he’s now integrating back into full training. We’re expecting to see him back for the pre-season friendlies, definitely. So, probably round one he’ll be good to go fully.”

There is further good news on the likes of Robbie Mulhern and Ashton Golding, both of whom saw their 2026 campaigns cut short prematurely with calf and hamstring issues respectively.

Golding is well on track to feature in the pre-season friendlies while Mulhern, another big arrival at Castleford having joined from Leigh Leopards, will definitely be fit for the opening round of the 2027 season.

Tigers hooker Liam Hood did pick up a hamstring injury in the early stages of pre-season training – but he is expected to be fit by the New Year.

However, the news is less promising elsewhere.

Castleford quintet to miss start of season

Pearson confirmed that five members of the Tigers’ squad are looking likely to be unavailable for the start of the season.

That includes long-term injury victim Alfie Johnson, who suffered an ACL injury while playing for Halifax Panthers. He is on track to return towards the latter part of summer.

Half-back Tom Weaver, whose future at the club looks to be drawing to the close, is also unavailable until February after picking up a shoulder injury that required surgery.

Meanwhile, forward George Hill is set to miss the big kick-off after picking up an injury on international duty in the autumn.

Pearson explained: “George, unfortunately, fractured his arm playing for USA in the off-season. He’s actually fractured the same arm in a slightly different place, but it’s basically required a more complex surgery.

“So, the first one was managed conservatively in a cast. And this time, he’s had to have it fixed with metalwork. So, realistically, we’re looking at fracture healing times. He’s seeing a specialist in a few weeks, but we’re probably looking at February for him as well, in reality.”

Meanwhile, Darnell McIntosh is on track to return in the early rounds of the season, but he will miss the start – as will young forward Akim Matvejev, who had knee surgery at the end of the season.