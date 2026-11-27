Tristan Sailor’s future at St Helens remains firmly uncertain as pre-season training ramps up, with several Super League clubs pursuing a deal to sign the utility.

Love Rugby League revealed at the start of this month that Sailor had been offered to clubs in a surprise transfer move, despite only signing a new long-term contract this summer.

But Kevin Walters met with the media for the first time as St Helens coach this week – and there were two sets of quotes which were of interest which don’t necessarily guarantee he’s staying at the club, but offer some insight into how things could play out, perhaps.

We’ve broken them down for you here.

Walters’ admission on the stand-off role

Walters was quick to double down on his belief that Jack Welsby will be his first-choice fullback going into 2027. It is a stance the Kangaroos coach has already made publicly and he appears ready to hand Welsby a prolonged run of games at fullback to help him rediscover his best form.

But Walters was less committal on Harry Robertson being the first-choice at stand-off.

“The one, the seven and the nine are fixed,” Walters said when asked about his spine options for 2027. Welsby at fullback, Sean O’Sullivan at scrum-half and a pairing of Daryl Clark and Tom Starling at hooker.

But stand-off? He didn’t quite fully commit to that role being Robertson’s yet – which could keep the door ajar for Sailor.

“I’d honestly have no problems with Harry playing six,” he said. “But it’s a bigger role for him moving forwards and the pre-season is really important for him to have a good one physically with his development, but also mentally for his skills. He’s still maturing as a player and he’s certainly one for the future.”

That has perhaps hinted there is still an opportunity for Sailor to force his way into Walters’ thinking at half-back. However, he did predominantly play fullback for Walters at fullback at Brisbane.

The admission on his future

Naturally, Walters was never going to say no when asked by Sky Sports if he felt Sailor had a role to play in his squad for 2027 given how there is a chance he stays. The interest from elsewhere remains very real.

But Walters did reply to that question with an emphatic: “I do, yeah I certainly do.”

The move to six-man benches may also make things interesting for Sailor – as he could be deployed as a specialist utility that comes on when needed in certain games.

The downside there is that there are games where St Helens may not use one of their highest-earning players, based on how the games are going week to week.

But Walters did appear to suggest there could be a possible role for him there.

“He was good at playing fullback, centre,” he said. “He played some five-eighth, might have played some wing, I think. So Mr Versatility, but also a very good team person.”

Huddersfield and London are both still interested in Sailor, for what it is worth.