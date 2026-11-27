London Broncos co-owner Grant Wechsel has proposed the Super League newcomers play some of their home fixtures on Saturday lunchtimes to capture audiences on both sides of the world.

Super League will, in an attempt to mirror the success of the NRL, spread more of its kick-off times in 2027 to avoid as many clashes as possible.

That could include a similar situation to the NRL, who have a ‘Super Saturday’ most weeks with three consecutive fixtures one after another without clashes.

And Wechsel believes Super League can do something similar.

London co-owner proposes new kick-off time

Speaking to Love Rugby League, Wechsel has suggested that Super League introduces a new time-slot of 12:30pm on Saturday lunchtimes, a slot regularly used in the Premier League.

But in the summer months, that slot would be vacant in the capital’s sporting landscape for the most part – and Wechsel has suggested London play their fixtures in that slot where possible for two reasons.

One is to open up a possible Saturday jamboree of Super League with multiple fixtures, with potential 3pm and 5:30pm kick-offs following on from London playing at 12:30pm.

But he also insists that it would enable those in Sydney to tune in at 9:30pm – opening up the prospect of more people overseas watching Super League fixtures.

“One of the ideas I’ve thrown up is playing 12:30pm on Saturday like a Premier League slot in the lunchtime,” he revealed.

“If you connect the dots, that will be around 9:30pm in Australia, straight after their Super Saturday. So it’s a bonus fourth game for those guys down there in the NRL. These are just the little things we’re trying to do to help boost our profile and Super League’s profile.”

Wechsel also hoped London could tap into the culture in the capital and engage people to come to games on Thursdays, saying: “The number of times I’ve tried to meet people in London on a Friday and nobody is there, because they all work from home.

“That gives me hope people might venture out for a game on a Thursday without having to go into the office the following day. We can try that theory out.”

London delays impacted squad plans

Wechsel also conceded that the lengthy delays over their return to Super League potentially cost them not only new signings, but possible retentions of players who have since departed, too.

Gairo Voro, Alex Max and Epel Kapinias have all returned to Papua New Guinea, and the London co-owner admitted there would have been a better chance of keeping them if they were promoted to Super League sooner.

“Voro is a little more complicated out of the three,” he explained.

“The Chiefs played a part in that and we were interested in getting him back. Jason (Demetriou) has been on the record saying it’s better for Voro to do another season in Super League.

“If we’d been in Super League earlier, maybe he would have come back but it became more and more difficult.

“The delay hasn’t helped but there were going to be a few quota issues with us having more than ten, so perhaps some of those guys not coming back isn’t terrible for our overall situation, as we’d have had to lose some overseas players.”