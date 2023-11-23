2024 Super League fixtures: When every club visit London Broncos

One of the first games most supporters will have looked out for this morning on fixture release day would have been when their club was playing newly-promoted London Broncos away.

All 162 ‘regular’ season games were revealed at 8.30am this morning, with next year most fans’ first chance to visit Plough Lane as their team take on the Super League new boys, who haven’t featured in the top flight since 2019.

To try and make life a little easier, we’ve compiled a list of when all 11 of the other Super League clubs will visit the capital next season, with many fans – we’re sure – planning a weekend stay in the ‘Big Smoke’.

As a result of the loop fixture system, supporters of both Catalans Dragons and Warrington Wolves will get the opportunity to make the journey to South West London twice in 2024, visiting a ground which opened in November 2020 during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Catalans are the first club to head there in Round Two of the new campaign, and visit again in Round 20. Warrington too twice face the Broncos away from home, in Rounds Five & 21 respectively.

Huddersfield Giants make the journey down to the capital for ‘Rivals Round’ in Round Six, while Hull FC are the Broncos’ opponents at Magic Weekend on August 17, with that event taking place at Elland Road, as confirmed earlier this week.

London are one of three clubs in Super League to share their ground home with a football club. Plough Lane is owned by Sky Bet League Two outfit AFC Wimbledon. That tally becomes four if you count Leigh Leopards, whose home venue – the Leigh Sports Village – is also used by Manchester United’s women’s team and academy sides amongst others.

Castleford Tigers: Friday, July 12 (Round 17)

Catalans Dragons: Friday, February 23 (Round Two) & Sunday, August 4 (Round 20)

Huddersfield Giants: Sunday, March 31 (‘Rivals Round’ – Round Six)

Hull FC: Sunday, May 12 (Round 11)

Hull KR: Sunday, May 26 (Round 12)

Leeds Rhinos: Sunday, September 1 (Round 24)

Leigh Leopards: Sunday, August 25 (Round 23)

Salford Red Devils: Sunday, April 21 (Round Eight)

St Helens: Sunday, June 16 (Round 14)

Warrington Wolves: Sunday, March 17 (Round Five) & Sunday, August 11 (Round 21)

Wigan Warriors: Saturday, March 9 (Round Four)

