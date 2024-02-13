Squad watch: Super League Round 1 team news, including TV coverage

After a long old off-season, Super League returns this week, with every game being televised this season for the first time ever.

Squad watch will be a staple feature at Love Rugby League this season, which includes all the squads as and when they are announced for every round.

Hull FC v Hull KR (Thursday, 8pm, Sky Sports Main Event, Arena)

New Zealand international Fa’amanu Brown is set to make his Hull FC debut on Thursday New Zealand international Fa’amanu Brown is set to make his Hull FC debut on Thursday

Hull FC coach Tony Smith could hand out six debuts in Thursday night’s mouth-watering derby, with Fa’amanu Brown, Herman Ese’ese, Franklin Pele, Jayden Okunbor, Jack Asworth and Morgan Smith all named in his 21-man squad. Full-back Jack Walker is also in line to make his second debut for the Black and Whites.

However, Hull will be without Liam Tindall, Carlos Tuimavave and Brad Fash through injury, while Jake Trueman and Mitieli Vulikijapani continue their recovery from long-term injuries.

Meanwhile, Hull KR could have seven debutants on show in the Super League opener – Peta Hiku, Niall Evalds, Oliver Gildart, Jai Whitbread, Kelepi Tanginoa, Tyrone May and Joe Burgess. However, they will be without Sam Luckley and Matty Storton who are sidelined.

Robins boss Willie Peters has been complementary of Louix Gorman and Leo Tennison over the off-season, with the promising duo included in his 21-man squad for the derby.

Hull FC: Hoy, Sutcliffe, McIntosh, F Brown, Ese’ese, Houghton, Pele, Okunbor, Sao, Cator, Lane, Ashworth, Scott, Smith, J Brown, Gardiner, Litten, Staveley, Martin, Jebson, Walker.

Hull KR: Hiku, Evalds, Opacic, Gildart, Hall, Lewis, Sue, Litten, King, Hadley, Batchelor, Minchella, Parcell, Whitbread, Aydin, Tanginoa, Hall, May, Gorman, Tennison, Burgess.

ROBINS: Willie Peters confirms forward duo ahead of schedule in injury returns

Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils (Friday, 8pm, Sky Sports Main Event, Action)

