Hull KR coach Willie Peters confirm forward duo ahead of schedule in injury returns

Hull Kingston Rovers will be without forward duo Matty Storton and Sam Luckley for Thursday night’s Super League opener against Hull FC: but Rovers head coach Willie Peters is hopeful both could return as soon as next week.

Storton and Luckley will both be missing for the hugely-anticipated first Hull derby of 2024, with both suffering elbow injuries during pre-season.

However, any fears of a long-term lay-off for the fear have been allayed by Peters, who confirmed they are both in the frame to be fit as early as next weekend’s home game against Leeds Rhinos.

Speaking ahead of the derby on Thursday night, Peters said of Storton: “His injury’s not looking as bad as we first thought which is great. I was told it would be four to six weeks but he’s a possibility for being back for round two, definitely round three if not.”

Hull KR boss provides injury updates on Sam Luckley and Kelepi Tanginoa

Scotland international Luckley is also ahead of schedule in his own rehabilitation from an elbow ligament injury. Peters said: “We’ll know more where Sam is at after this week but he’s a possibility for being ready for round two as well. He’s just started running again and we’ll have a better idea at the back end of the week.”

Peters also confirmed that new signing Kelepi Tanginoa is in line to make his Rovers debut, having overcome a hamstring injury that has plagued him throughout pre-season.

“He’s on track (to be available),” Peters said. “He’ll have to pass a few tests that he’ll need to have but he’ll be named in the 21 and we’ll take it from there.”

