York Knights lock in 30-man squad for upcoming Championship campaign with double-figure recruitment tally

Having added 10 new faces to their squad ahead of 2024, York Knights now have 30 players locked in for the upcoming Championship campaign.

The Knights are preparing for their sixth consecutive season in the second tier, and their second under head coach Andrew Henderson.

Scotland legend Henderson took over from now-Featherstone Rovers chief James Ford ahead of the 2023 campaign, and this year guided York into the Championship play-offs, falling at the first hurdle to three-time Super League champions Bradford Bulls.

Preparing for 2024, Henderson has appointed Hull FC & Hull KR legend Paul Cooke as his new assistant coach, joining Ireland boss Ged Corcoran and Will Leatt in the dugout.

From the squad which got York into the play-offs this year, 20 now remain at the LNER Community Stadium.

Veteran Danny Kirmond decided to call time on his career, and re-joins former club Wakefield Trinity as part of Daryl Powell’s backroom team.

Powerhouse Pauli Pauli too decided to move on, joining newly-promoted Doncaster on a two-year deal, allowed to cut short his time at York with 12 months remaining on his contract after a injury-hampered season this term.

Nonetheless, Italy international Brenden Santi has opted to stick around alongside long-time servant Will Jubb, with the hooker set to enter his eighth year at York in 2024 having first joined as a loanee back in 2017.

Others still at Henderson’s disposal include ex-Salford and Leigh ace Ata Hingano, and Ireland international Ronan Michael, who came through the ranks in Super League with Huddersfield Giants.

Andrew Henderson’s recruitment tally in double figures at LNER Community Stadium

York’s latest signing was Alex Donaghy. Joining from Newcastle Thunder, the back became new recruit number 10 at the LNER Community Stadium.

He joins some highly experienced aces in 2024, with the standout being veteran Richie Myler. The 33-year-old makes the move across Yorkshire after six years at Leeds Rhinos, now just two appearances away from the milestone of 400 in his senior career, debuting for Widnes Vikings back in 2007.

Germany international Jimmy Keinhorst has also signed on the dotted line to join Henderson’s men permanently in 2024 after appearing as a loanee for them three years ago.

St Helens academy product Taylor Pemberton also appeared as a loanee for York this year, and has become a permanent fixture ready for next season, signing a three-year deal.

How York Knights are shaping up for 2024

A full list of York’s squad – alphabetised by surname – can be found below, split up into those who have been retained and those who have been recruited.

Retained (20): Bailey Antrobus, Joe Brown, James Cunningham, Josh Daley, Jesse Dee, Levi Edwards, Oli Field, Connor Fitzsimmons, Liam Harris, Myles Harrison, Ata Hingano, Will Jubb, Ronan Michael, Harry Price, Brenden Santi, Ukuma Ta’ai, Jack Teanby, Jordan Thompson, AJ Towse, Brad Ward

Recruited (10): Connor Bailey, Francis Coggle, Will Dagger, Alex Donaghy, Jimmy Keinhorst, Richie Myler, Taylor Pemberton, Jack Potter, Harvey Reynolds, Nikau Williams

