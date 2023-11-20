Papua New Guinea international makes England move for 2024: ‘We could have a real gem on our hands’

Championship club Whitehaven have signed Papua New Guinea international Edene Gebbie on a one-year deal for 2024, subject to international clearance.

The utility back arrives at Whitehaven having spent time in the NRL development systems with South Sydney Rabbitohs and Wests Tigers as well as enjoying a spell in the Queensland Cup with Townsville Blackhawks.

Gebbie, who can play full-back, wing or centre, has won three caps for Papua New Guinea since making his international debut in 2019.

The 28-year-old, who played in PNG’s win over Great Britain in 2019, was named in the Kumuls’ World Cup squad last year but had to withdraw due to a groin injury.

Second time’s a charm for Jonty Gorley as Whitehaven coach lands his top transfer target Edene Gebbie

Whitehaven coach Jonty Gorley says he has been interested in signing Gebbie for a couple of years, and is over the moon to have finally secured the services of the Kumuls flier.

Gorley said: “This is the second off-season that we’ve tried to get Edene to Whitehaven, we tried this time last year but the time wasn’t right for him.

“This time Edene had agreed to come to us and to say I’m excited is an understatement.

“We’ve got ourselves another PNG international who has proved himself to be a real handful whoever he comes up against.

“He can play full-back, wing and centre and has played these positions for PNG.

“If he can replicate the form that got him to play for his country and play to his potential, then we could have a real gem on our hands.

“I’m sure that when he adapts to playing in the UK, with his speed and strength, he will potentially be one of best players in the comp. I can’t wait to see what he can do for us.”

