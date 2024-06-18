Wigan Warriors could be without star fullback Jai Field for up to the next two months, the club’s head coach, Matt Peet, has confirmed.

Field suffered a hamstring injury during the Warriors’ Challenge Cup win against Warrington Wolves earlier this month at Wembley. Initially suspected to be a somewhat short-term lay-off of under a month, Peet has now returned a full diagnosis – and it is not good news for the reigning champions.

Field could be out for as much as the next eight weeks, with the Warriors forced to make do without one of their key players for a prolonged period of action.

“It’ll be around the six to eight week mark for Jai. Because he finished the game at Wembley, I thought it would be two or three weeks,” Peet said.

He also praised the ‘special’ nature of Field’s performance on the day given how he played on through the injury.

“I was surprised but I think it shouldn’t go unnoticed or unappreciated how special it was what he did that day because if he has opted out we would have been up against it.

“I was thinking it would be less but it makes me realise how tough he played that but we won’t rush him back.”

Bevan French was named at fullback in the victory at Castleford Tigers last weekend in the absence of Field, but the likes of Ryan Hampshire are also capable of deputising there with the Australian out.

Youngster Zach Eckersley is another who could fill in there at fullback as the Warriors prepare for the visit of London Broncos to the Brick Community Stadium on Friday evening.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are facing another injury blow with young prop Tom Forber set to be out for a prolonged period with an ankle injury.

“The timing is a bit of a shame for Tom, because the way the games have been around the Challenge Cup and this one, he would have been someone who would have picked up some game time,” Peet said.

“But he suffered an ankle strain while playing on loan, so he’s not been training and he’s out for quite a while.”

