Widnes Vikings CEO takes aim at club’s supporters in extraordinary outburst

Widnes Vikings CEO Chris Hamilton has taken aim at some of the club’s supporters after stating he was abused in the aftermath of their defeat on Sunday: insisting the episode has made him ‘hate rugby league’ with ‘even more passion’.

The Vikings were beaten at Swinton on Sunday in the 1895 Cup to all-but end their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stage. Widnes supporters have repeatedly expressed concern over their squad for the upcoming Championship season, and the defeat against the Lions has done little to calm those fears.

But Hamilton, who took up the role at Widnes almost a year ago, has taken to LinkedIn to post an extraordinary message alleging some Widnes fans subjected him to personal abuse following the game.

He wrote: “I hate rugby league!! This time, however, I hate it with even more passion.

“Yesterday I was the target of abuse, post match from “fans” whilst stood at the entrance to the dressing rooms, waiting to do what I do every week – regardless of win, lose or draw –and shake hands with all the players as they came off the pitch. Of course it is all my fault, as was pointed out in no uncertain fashion, in front of women and children. Not nice to be on the end of for sure.”

Hamilton insisted he will not walk away from the club as he aims to return them to their former glories, but then suggested he will be ‘looking out’ for the fans who abused him at their upcoming matches.

He said: “People say that fans are entitled to their opinion as they have paid their money. I get that but there is no doubt whatsoever that it should be done in the right way and at the right time.

“I work bloody hard, 7 days a week, to try and progress the Vikings to where we want it to be but it is clear that some people cannot see the wood for the trees. I didn’t respond but made a point of looking at those hurling the abuse. The point of that being that I will recognise them and will be looking out for them at future games.”