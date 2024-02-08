Warrington Wolves starlet ruled out for the 2024 Super League season as club confirm injury prognosis

Warrington Wolves have confirmed that young gun Luke Thomas will be out for the entirety of the 2024 season after rupturing his ACL in their pre-season defeat against Leigh Leopards.

The 21-year-old had to be helped from the field late on against the Leopards, who ran out 28-12 winners at the Halliwell Jones Stadium last weekend in a friendly which doubled up as Joe Philbin’s testimonial.

Thomas penned a new three-year deal until the end of the 2026 campaign last month, with Warrington also holding the option of a further year’s extension come the end of that contract.

Having put pen to paper, the prop had impressed this pre-season when given the opportunity to do so by new head coach Sam Burgess, scoring a try against Widnes Vikings.

The Crewe-born ace had been hoping to build on his six competitive Wire appearances to date, with one try to his name against Salford Red Devils back in 2022.

That wait will be prolonged now however, with Warrington revealing the season-ending extent of his injury in a brief article on their club website this afternoon.

It reads as follows: “Warrington Wolves can confirm that Luke Thomas will undergo surgery on a ruptured ACL (Anterior Cruciate Ligament) which rules our prop out for the 2024 season.

“The youngster sustained the season-ending injury in last Saturday’s pre-season fixture against Leigh Leopards.

“Thommo has our full support for his recovery.”

As well as his six senior competitive appearances for Warrington to date, Thomas has experience in both the Championship and League 1 with loan or dual-registration stints at both Rochdale Hornets & Swinton Lions.

Last year, having appeared once as a loanee for Hull KR, he was one of 22 players to play for more than one Super League club in the 2023 season.

And on the international front, the youngster represents Wales, with his one appearance to date coming in June 2022 away against France.

