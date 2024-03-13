Warrington Wolves recall loanee from Hull FC with team-mate’s situation still unclear

Warrington Wolves have recalled prop Joe Bullock from his loan spell at Hull FC, with team-mate Matty Russell’s situation still up in the air.

Out of favour at Warrington, Bullock had already featured on dual-registration for Widnes Vikings in the 1895 Cup before making his move to Hull earlier this month.

The 31-year-old played two games for FC, coming off the interchange bench both at home to London Broncos and away at Catalans Dragons last weekend.

And given his position in the pecking order at Warrington, it had been expected that the loan – initially signed on a two-week basis – would be extended, perhaps week by week.

But that will no longer be the case, with the Wolves now confirming that they have recalled Bullock.

In a short statement posted on their club website, Warrington wrote: “Joe Bullock has been recalled from his loan spell with Hull FC.

“The prop had featured for the Black and Whites in the last two rounds and is now in contention to play for the Wire against London Broncos this weekend.”

Warrington also provided a bit of an update on Bullock’s team-mate Matty Russell, who was also on loan at Hull, but suffered a torn pec in the defeat at Catalans.

The Wolves say both clubs will be assessing that injury in the coming days, with the situation evidently still up in the air somewhat.

Bullock being recalled comes on the back of two other props departing Warrington in the shape of Gil Dudson & Lucas Green.

Wales international Dudson has headed back to Salford Red Devils for the duration of the 2024 season, and looks to have played his final game for the Wire given that he is off-contract come the end of the campaign.

Youngster Green meanwhile, 19, has joined Championship outfit Bradford Bulls on a month-long deal along with Wigan Warriors starlet Harvey Wilson.

Green – who made five senior appearances for Warrington in 2023 – began the new season in the Championship with dual-registration partners Widnes, but didn’t make a competitive appearance for the Chemics.