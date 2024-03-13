Gil Dudson looks to have played final Warrington Wolves game after making loan move

Gil Dudson looks to have played his final game for Warrington Wolves after joining Salford Red Devils on a season-long loan deal.

The Wales international has made 17 appearances in the primrose and blue since arriving at the Halliwell Jones Stadium ahead of the 2023 campaign.

But with Dudson’s contract due to expire at the end of the current season, it looks like we’ve seen the last of him in a Warrington shirt.

Dudson spent two seasons with Salford between 2019 and 2020, making 46 appearances, playing in the Super League Grand Final in 2019 and the Challenge Cup final the following year.

On bringing Dudson back to the club, Red Devils coach Paul Rowley said: “I’m very happy to welcome Gil back to the club. He’s a very intelligent footballer and gives us much needed reinforcements to our middle unit.

“Having worked closely with Gil before I have trust in his ability and more importantly, I know he is the type of character that will fit into, and compliment our environment, which is one we are extremely protective, and proud of.”

“We wish Gil the best of luck during his loan spell with the Red Devils,” a statement from Warrington read.

Salford director of rugby and operations Ian Blease added: “Once we knew Gil was available, we were quick to secure his signature again.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Gil back to the club. It is important to the coaching staff and players that when we bring an ex-player back into our environment he will enhance our drive, and ambition as a club.

“Gil will certainly do that; he is a winner and a very experienced Super League player. I personally can not wait to see him back in the Red Devils shirt.”

