Wakefield Trinity tie down England Academy star as Daryl Powell tips ‘a big future’ for young hooker

Highly-rated Wakefield Trinity hooker Harvey Smith has penned a new deal with the club, and will remain at Belle Vue in 2024 with new head coach Daryl Powell tipping him for big things.

A local, the 18-year-old has come through Trinity’s youth setup, a success of their scholarship programme.

With their relegation already confirmed, Smith made his senior bow in their final game of the 2023 Super League season at home to Hull KR, coming on from the bench to do so.

The teenager has also already gained recognition on the international stage, rewarded for his impressive performances at club level with a first call up into the England Academy camp mid-season.

And after debuting in an England shirt against France in July for Paul Anderson‘s side, he’s now put pen to paper to stick around at Belle Vue.

Since Powell’s arrival at Wakefield a few weeks ago alongside new owner Matt Ellis, Trinity’s rebuild has been clear for all to see, with some smart business already completed in preparation for a first campaign in the Championship in more than 20 years.

This week alone, they’ve added this season’s top try scorer in the second tier, Lachlan Walmsley from Halifax Panthers, and secured the services of club legend Danny Kirmond as an assistant coach following his own retirement.

Having secured youngster Smith’s signature, chief Powell told their club website: “Harvey is a talented young hooker who has graduated through the system and has a big future.

“He made his debut last year and handled himself well. He’s an impressive young man, and alongside the retention of Oliver Pratt, it puts out a great message around the growth of young players at our club.”