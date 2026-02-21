Ash Handley will make the trip to Las Vegas with Leeds Rhinos as Brad Arthur admitted there are still three places up for grabs on the flight.

Handley has yet to feature in either of Leeds’ Super League outings this year due to a groin issue, though Arthur confirmed he was close to featuring in the big victory over York Knights.

He will be one of Leeds’ 21 players who make the trip Stateside, with Arthur to decide the final three players after watching the club’s reserves in action on Saturday.

“There’s the 17 who played tonight and then there’s a few guys I’m going to watch in the reserves Saturday and I’ve a few guys in mind. We’ll see how they go, I want them to understand they’ve got to play for selection.

“I’ve a fair idea who they are but I need to see them play well tomorrow, not be waiting for Vegas to pack their bag. I want to see them play well.”

But on Handley, Arthur said: “Ash will be going, that only leaves three doesn’t it? He’s got through training well today and he’s a very good chance for next week.”

Presley Cassell, Riley Lumb, Ben Littlewood, Tom Nicholson-Watton and George Brown are among those in contention to fill the final three spots.

They will take on a Hull KR side on a high after they won the World Club Challenge, overcoming Brisbane Broncos in a thrilling contest on Thursday night. Both teams travel to Sin City on Sunday before metting at the Allegiant Stadium on Saturday.

Handley’s return gives the Rhinos plenty of options in the outside backs, with Maika Sivo making a successful debut on Friday, and Chris Hankinson also impressing.