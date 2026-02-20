Super League continues this weekend with Round 2 – and it will be hard to follow the brilliance of the superb opening week of the campaign.

Two of the three promoted teams go in hunt of back-to-back wins to start the new season, while Bradford host Catalans in a huge occasion at Odsal Stadium.

The World Club Challenge may have taken centre stage on Thursday night but it’s now time for Super League to shine again with six games. Here’s how we think they’ll play out..

Bradford Bulls v Catalans Dragons

The main Sky Sports game on Friday evening belongs to the newly-promoted Bulls, who host Joel Tomkins’ Catalans Dragons as Super League returns to Odsal Stadium.

There will be a decent crowd in attendance, and Bradford will be buoyed by how they started last week at Hull FC. We think, with all that in mind, they’ll just have the edge!

Prediction: Bradford by 6

Leeds Rhinos v York Knights

York go in hunt of a second straight Super League win – but they face a tough task against a Leeds team not only stung by last week’s loss to Leigh, but who have several returning stars: including the Man of Steel, Jake Connor.

It’s very rare Leeds under-perform two weeks in a row under Brad Arthur – and we’d expect that trend to continue here. There will be plenty of fight from York without question, but it’ll be a straightforward Leeds win.

Prediction: Leeds by 20

St Helens v Leigh Leopards

Two teams who had contrasting starts last week meet in an intriguing game – and would it be too hyperbolic to suggest St Helens really *need* a win this early in the season?

Their record against Leigh of late is awful, and the Leopards will fancy inflicting more misery on a Saints side that face another reshuffle without Jack Welsby. However, Paul Rowley’s first home game will, in our opinion, be just shaded by the hosts – who surely can’t be that poor again. Can they?

Prediction: St Helens by 8

Wigan Warriors v Hull FC

Two teams that had winning starts are up next on Saturday night at the Brick, as Matt Peet’s Warriors take on John Cartwright’s Black and Whites.

Expect potentially the closest game of the weekend in terms of the scoreboard. Hull are a fine side and while they were winners last week, expect them to up their levels having just scraped past Bradford. However, Wigan at home makes them a more menacing prospect, and we’re backing them to go two from two.

Prediction: Wigan by 4

Toulouse v Castleford Tigers

Castleford have the daunting task of heading to France for Toulouse’s first home game back in Super League – and with the problems they’ve had to endure given Blake Taaffe’s season-ending injury, we think the Tigers may take a while to get going this year. With that in mind, we’re giving the edge to Olympique – who will go two from two.

Prediction: Toulouse by 8

Huddersfield Giants v Wakefield Trinity

The final game of Round 2 takes us to West Yorkshire, as two more winless teams do battle. It’s still far too early to panic but the notion of Wakefield losing to Toulouse and Huddersfield, two teams tipped to be in the bottom four, would certainly be a story.

However, with the problems the Giants have got, coupled with Wakefield getting some big hitters back.. we’re going to say it’s a win for Trinity.

Prediction: Wakefield by 12