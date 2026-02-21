Jez Litten is earning rave reviews across the globe after his outstanding performance in the World Club Challenge – and he did it after spending the entire week out of action due to illness.

Litten was named man of the match after another outstanding performance in Rovers’ historic win, hitting new heights after a remarkable ascent in recent months.

The hooker has been Rovers’ standout star since the run-in last year, and was arguably England’s best during the Ashes for good measure.

He was once again excellent at the MKM Stadium, providing two try assists in a display that saw him the game’s best player.

But making that performance even more impressive was the fact that he was unable to train in the week after illness had left him unable to take to the field. He missed the entirety of the week, including captain’s run, to the point where there was even some doubt over whether he would be able to take the field.

However, he would eventually take to the field and produce an outstanding display, shifting into the halves after Arthur Mourgue’s injury and providing a superb kick for Joe Burgess’ try.

Now into his eighth season at the club, Litten is now establishing himself as one of the club’s greatest ever signings, having made the switch from Hull FC. He has played a key role in their rise up Super League, alongside the likes of Elliot Minchella and Dean Hadley.

Hadley has earned plenty of plaudits for his efforts after ending the game with an eye injury, but Litten too went through his own challenges to even make it out on the field whatsoever.

Litten will now make the trip to Las Vegas for Rovers’ showdown with Leeds Rhinos.