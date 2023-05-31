The biggest bugbear with rugby league TV coverage – Mailbox

Mailbox gives you the chance to get your voice heard and start the debate with the rugby league audience. Get your views in now via email to: james@loverugbyleague.com

Dear James,

One issue you might want to ask broadcasters is the justification for the line “for those of you watching for the first time”, typically twice a match, the sport has been around since 1895, was a pioneer for TV sports broadcasting on terrestrial and satellite television in the UK.

There is nobody alive on the planet from a pre Northern Football Union world. Why do they do it?

They don’t say “for those of you still awake” in union commentary, or “for those of you who can afford it” for football coverage.

Robin L

Editor’s comment

Television coverage of rugby league is at a crossroads.

There is anxiety over the possible value of the next broadcast deal, and whether Sky Sports’ financial commitment will match that of the past, as well as the likelihood that Viaplay are to drop coverage of the Championship.

Some have called for a freshening up of the Sky Sports coverage amidst the largely well received Channel 4 production, which has brought live Super League to terrestrial television for the first time.

Like most things, rugby league needs to have confidence in itself. Not every game needs to be a tuition on the sport, nor does it need to be a game to sell rugby league to a new audience.

Unfortunately, it sometimes reflects the paranoia the sport often carries.

There are plenty of fantastic broadcasters and insightful pundits in rugby league – it’s time to let the shackles off and let them share their expertise without being worried of bamboozling newcomers with their delivery.

Hopefully in a few months time, we’ll be rejoicing at the prospect of an exciting new TV deal for 2024 and beyond.

Mailbox gives you the chance to get your voice heard and start the debate with the rugby league audience. Get your views in now via email to: james@loverugbyleague.com