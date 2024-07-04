As always, Wigan Warriors have some terrific young talent coming off the conveyor belt at Robin Park, and the task is to get them game-time.

Warriors boss Matt Peet has praised the work done behind the scenes by academy head coach turned backroom staff member John Duffy in making that happen on many an occasion.

If there isn’t a spot in Wigan’s own first team available, which for most is the case given the talent the Cherry and Whites have at their disposal, then Duffy will make sure game-time comes elsewhere.

Below, we’ve picked out five Warriors youngsters who we think could potentially head out on loan in the not too distant future, ready to cut their teeth in the world of senior rugby league.

Jacob Douglas

Jacob Douglas in action for Wigan Warriors during a 2024 pre-season friendly

Winger Douglas impressed in pre-season for Peet’s senior side, but has made just one appearance at first-team level for them so far this season – in the win at Warrington Wolves the week prior to the Challenge Cup final. Starting 2024 on loan with Bradford Bulls, the 20-year-old has gone on to make four appearances on dual-registration for Barrow to date this term.

But given how frequently he’s in and around Peet’s team, consistently named in his 21-man squads, it would appear he may well be ready for a step up. Whether that’s higher up the Championship or into Super League itself, game-time, it would appear, is needed. We’re sure there are a good few suitors.

Jack Farrimond

Now, this choice really depends on whether Peet opts to go with Farrimond against Leigh Leopards or Ryan Hampshire. After a man of the match showing on his home debut against London Broncos, if it’s the latter come Friday night, we’re sure Duffy’s phone will be red hot with clubs asking to take the starlet, and it would seem he’s exactly that.

There were rave reviews of the Leyther ahead of this season, and when he has been handed a chance to show what he’s made of, Farrimond has delivered in style. If he’s not going to be playing at senior level for Wigan, we’re convinced he will have to be doing so elsewhere on loan given his promising career trajectory.

Plus, when we asked him about the possibility of a loan move for the 18-year-old, academy chief Duffy recently told Love Rugby League: “I think that may be a conversation that we need to have with Matt and Jack.

“Jack needs to challenge himself a bit more soon, so we’ll have that conversation, hopefully in a few weeks. Of course, it’s also dependent on what Matt requires from Jack at first team level, so we’ll see what happens.”

Tom Forber

Tom Forber warms up ahead of a Wigan Warriors game in 2024

21-year-old Forber made his senior Warriors debut back in August 2022, but we’ve had to wait until this year to see him again – featuring twice for Peet’s side to date this term. He’s the most experienced of anyone on this list in terms of game-time, with 32 senior appearances to his name at the time of writing having played for six other clubs on either loan or dual-registration.

Only one of those has been this year so far though, with the hooker appearing in seven games on dual-registration for Barrow. Like Douglas though, it would appear that he’s ready for some sort of step up – he’s now played 23 Championship games overall, so we’re nearing a full season’s worth.

The Warrington-born hooker suffered an ankle injury back in May whilst playing for Barrow on loan, so getting some minutes under his belt once he returns to full fitness might just do him the world of good.

Harvey Makin

Sat on 22 senior appearances including 14 this year, but yet t0 feature at first team level for Wigan, Makin doesn’t turn 21 until November. Featuring eight times on dual-registration for Barrow so far in 2024, he’s also had a taste of Super League with six games for Mike Eccles’ London side between March and May.

Prop Makin has regularly had an impact off the bench for Paul Crarey’s Raiders, and scored what was a second-ever senior career try last month having come on against Swinton Lions. He looks ready to get more ‘senior’ minutes in his armoury, and Duffy’s contacts book isn’t a short one.

Finley Beardsworth

Warrington-born Beardsworth is probably the ‘lowest key’ figure picked out, but seems to be one to watch, catching the eye regularly in reserve games.

Still only very young, the second-rower has already had a brief taste of the senior game – featuring four times for Midlands Hurricanes last term and scoring a try against Hunslet, while also making a sole appearance on dual-registration for Barrow Raiders in April this year. More game-time as a loanee could well suit him for his development, and for the Warriors in the long run.

