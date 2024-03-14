Super League Round 5 predictions: Love Rugby League versus Sky Sports reporter Jenna Brooks

Love Rugby League takes on Sky Sports reporter Jenna Brooks in this week’s predictions for Round 5 of Super League action.

In a weekly series coming up throughout 2024, the Love Rugby League team will be taking on the Sky Sports experts in making score predictions for each Super League round.

And just for a bit of fun, we’re going to keep a running league table, so it’ll be 1 point for a correct result and 3 points for a correct scoreline. This can either make us experts look like we know what we’re talking about, or, indeed, quite the opposite! We’ll keep a running table all season.

Love Rugby League‘s Drew Darbyshire went up against Sky Sports quartet Kyle Amor, Barrie McDermott, Dave Woods and Jon Wells in the opening four rounds, with Jenna Brooks up next..

Salford Red Devils v Wigan Warriors

JB: Salford have this amazing ability to defy the odds time and time again, but I just can’t see past Matt Peet’s team at the minute. They haven’t lost this year; their confidence is sky high after beating Penrith in the World Club Challenge. I know many people will be waiting for the hangover to arrive, but I simply can’t see it happening this week. Wigan will be hard to beat on Thursday, even for a Paul Rowley side who never give up.

Jenna’s pick: Wigan by 12

DD: Salford have been tremendous in the opening rounds, haven’t they? It’s safe to say Paul Rowley gets the best out of his players – they turn up time and time again. But they are facing Wigan, who quite frankly, I don’t see losing many games this year. I think the Warriors will edge it on the night.

Drew’s pick: Wigan by 8

Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

JB: It’s one of the great rivalries in Super League and is a contest that sells itself, so I am expecting it to be a tight, entertaining one. With the two having to go head-to-head the week after in the Challenge Cup, it adds extra pressure on both sides. Headingley is not an easy place to travel to and win, but I think Saints will be hurting after suffering their first defeat of the year and an unexpected one to Salford last week.

Jenna’s pick: St Helens by 6

DD: I echo Jenna’s point, Saints will be licking their lips at the thought of bouncing back from last week’s agonising defeat to Salford. I think they’ll be fired up to right some wrongs from last week against a Rhinos side who have made a pretty strong start to the season. This game has all the ingredients to be a belter.

Drew’s pick: St Helens by 10

Huddersfield Giants v Hull KR

JB: There were high expectations on both Hull KR and Huddersfield at the start of the season and neither coach will be happy with two defeats from four games. The Giants will be confident having home advantage and coming into this fixture having beaten Castleford 50-8 last Friday, but I think it will be Willie Peters team who get the two points. They’ll be furious having lost to Warrington in a tight encounter last round.

Jenna’s pick: Hull KR by 8

DD: This one is a tough one to call, I’ll be honest. Huddersfield have showed what they can do against Leigh and Castleford: they can post points. Hull KR, meanwhile, head into the game on the back of two straight defeats. My head is saying Huddersfield, but my gut is saying Hull KR.. I’ll go with the Robins, just.

Drew’s pick: Hull KR by 4

Hull FC v Leigh Leopards

JB: I believe Leigh will get their first win of the season in Hull this week. It’s been a disappointing start for Adrian Lam, missing key players like Edwin Ipape, John Asiata and Tom Briscoe. He is hopeful Lachlan Lam will recover from a leg injury that required 15 stitches, and there is doubt over Tom Amone’s availability as well, despite that, I still believe they’ll be too good for the Black and Whites who have also endured disappointment so far in 2024, and look to be without 12 players for this Round 5 match.

Jenna’s pick: Leigh by 12

DD: Hull FC are endured a very tough start to 2024, with Tony Smith’s side well into double figures in terms of unavailable players through injuries and suspension. Leigh, too, have a few injuries to key players but I reckon they’ll get their first win of the campaign this week – but I feel it will be closer than some may think.

Drew’s pick: Leigh by 8

Catalans Dragons v Castleford Tigers

JB: Perpignan is always a tough place to go, but on the back of a 42-point defeat even tougher. The Dragons new recruits of Tariq Sims, Jordan Abdull and Jayden Nikorima have been outstanding (Nikorima, will not play due to a hamstring injury). Craig Lingard’s side are yet to win a game, confidence will be low and Catalans are proving to be a force again in 2024.

Jenna’s pick: Catalans by 24

DD: With all due respect to Castleford, I don’t think there’ll be many people tipping the Tigers for a win in the south of France this weekend. The Dragons are three wins from four whilst the Tigers are yet to taste victory. I just think Steve McNamara’s side will be too good.

Drew’s pick: Catalans by 34

London Broncos v Warrington Wolves

JB: I feel for London. Another team to not win a game through the opening four rounds and coming into this fixture having suffered a massive loss to Wigan. Warrington will be too good for the Broncos, with class all over the pitch. George Williams, Matt Duffy, Paul Vaughan, Matty Ashton.. The list goes on so take your pick. I think it will be another tough night for the Broncos.

Jenna’s pick: Warrington by 20

DD: The Broncos have showed plenty of fight and spirit in the opening rounds but, similar to Jenna’s point, I feel Warrington will just be too strong for the newly-promoted Super League side. It’s been a pretty decent start to the Sam Burgess era.

Drew’s pick: Warrington by 28

Love Rugby League versus Sky Sports: The running league table for predictions

Remember, it’s 1 point for a correct result and 3 points for a correct scoreline. The scores on the doors after Round 4: Love Rugby League 19-24 Sky Sports

