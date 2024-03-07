Super League Round 4 predictions: Love Rugby League vs Sky Sports pundit Jon Wells

Love Rugby League takes on Sky Sports pundit Jon Wells in this week’s predictions for Round 4 of Super League action.

In a weekly series coming up throughout 2024, the Love Rugby League team will be taking on the Sky Sports experts in making score predictions for each Super League round.

And just for a bit of fun, we’re going to keep a running league table, so it’ll be 1 point for a correct result and 3 points for a correct scoreline. This can either make us experts look like we know what we’re talking about, or, indeed, quite the opposite! We’ll keep a running table all season.

Love Rugby League‘s Drew Darbyshire went up against Sky Sports trio Kyle Amor, Barrie McDermott and Dave Woods in the opening three rounds, with Jon Wells up next..

Hull Kingston Rovers v Warrington Wolves

Hull KR captain Elliot Minchella

JW: In Round 3 we saw KR take a step back and Warrington take a step forward – so this is a more difficult call than if you’d have asked me 10 days ago. However, I have seen enough of the Robins and the core of that squad in the last 12 months to be confident that they will return to form with a win at home against the Wolves. Sam Burgess’ men were very slick in patches in their Round 3 victory over the Tigers, but there were plenty of errors in there too and my feeling at the time was against the better sides in this competition they would be punished for those errors. Well, KR – and especially at home, are one of the better sides in Super League..

Jon’s pick: Hull KR by 6

DD: Warrington come into the game on the back of two wins, so it’s been a decent start to the Sam Burgess era but, like Jon mentioned, KR are incredibly strong at home and I don’t think too many teams would fancy going to Craven Park on a Thursday night. I don’t think there’ll be a lot in it, but I’m going with home advantage in this one.

Drew’s pick: Hull KR by 8

DON’T MISS: Ranking every Super League club by number of academy products fielded in 2024

Castleford Tigers v Huddersfield Giants

Olly Russell lines up a conversion for Huddersfield

JW: The Tigers have yet to pick up competition points, and I think they regressed a little in their Round 3 defeat to Warrington following a really spirited effort at Salford in Round 2. This is a team that has yet to arrive at a settled starting 13 and whilst I think that the result sits in the hands of the visitors, this will be a closer encounter than many would probably be expecting. The Giants have faced three teams who finished in the top four last season in the opening rounds of the season so it’s been a tough start for them; Adam Clune is looking like a great signing on the evidence of what I’ve seen to date so I’m going to say the Giants, narrowly.

Jon’s pick: Huddersfield by 4

DD: This has the potential to be the game of the weekend (in my opinion!). We saw glimpses of what Huddersfield can deliver in their opening round win over Leigh, and whilst my head is saying Huddersfield, my gut is saying Castleford so I’ll go with the Tigers. If Cas are going to have a better season than last, then these are the type of games they need to win.

Drew’s pick: Castleford by 2

RELATED: An unsung hero from every Super League club: Golding, Bell, Atkin..

Leigh Leopards v Leeds Rhinos

Mikolaj Oledzki is back for the Rhinos

JW: Leigh are 0/2 but that clearly doesn’t tell you anywhere near the whole story; both losses were low scoring affairs and they have had to navigate an unwanted enforced break in between their two games due to Wigan’s date with Penrith. That said, John Asiata is so key to Leigh and how they play that I think his absence through injury may well be the key swing in my thinking. The Rhinos looked good, albeit against a below par Catalans side last week and I think they take that form into Round 4 and come away with a win from the Leigh Sports Village.

Jon’s pick: Leeds by 4

DD: Another tight one to call. Leeds have made a fairly good start to the season, and they dug deep for their win over Catalans in Round 3, but I think Leigh might get their first win of the campaign this weekend. I know they’ve got injuries to key players, but Leeds also have players missing too, with the likes of Sam Lisone, James Bentley and James Donaldson suspended. I’ll tip the Leopards – but I don’t think there’s much separating the two sides.

Drew’s pick: Leigh by 4

RELATED: Adrian Lam provides Leigh Leopards recruitment update amid link to NRL youngster

St Helens v Salford Red Devils

Lewis Dodd of St Helens

JW: Saints’ early season form has looked ominous hasn’t it? 3/3, their key players firing and just 2 tries conceded in those three wins. The 2024 iteration of St Helens looks very similar the previous seasons – free-scoring and very, very hard to break down in defence.

For Salford, well for me everything hinges on Marc Sneyd’s fitness (or otherwise, as he was seen clutching a hamstring at the full-time whistle following their victory over the Robins). Paul Rowley has once again bolted a side around his maestro and he is so integral to everything the Red Devils do well on a rugby pitch. If he plays, this is competitive, if not – well..

Jon’s pick: St Helens by 14

DD: St Helens have made a hugely impressive start to 2024, conceding just two tries in three games is no mean feat – no matter who they are up against. I’ve also been impressed with Salford, especially in last week’s win over Hull KR, but I just think Saints will be too strong on home soil.

Drew’s pick: St Helens by 10

ANALYSIS: Marc Sneyd needs to be studied – Salford Red Devils star’s left boot is like gold dust

London Broncos v Wigan Warriors

Wigan powerhouse Patrick Mago

JW: Notwithstanding the Broncos’ heartbreaking last-minute defeat at Hull FC last week, they will return home to Wimbledon with plenty of confidence as they showed that they can more than compete at this level – competition points will come at some time this season. Unfortunately for them, their next visitors are current Super League champions, World Club Challenge winners and playing on a level above everyone else at the moment so I don’t think Round 4 is that time. Dean Parata’s failed HIA just makes it even harder for the Broncos as he will sit out this game, a match that I think could get away from London very quickly.

Jon’s pick: Wigan by 26

DD: Yep, agreed with all of Jon’s points above. London showed fight and spirit in last week’s agonising defeat at Hull and whilst there will be plenty of optimism amongst the Broncos camp, I feel Wigan will just be too quick, too powerful, too good. Matt Peet’s outfit are insane form, with their last defeat coming in July 2023.

Drew’s pick: Wigan by 20

RELATED: Mike Cooper injury verdict as Wigan Warriors prop avoids worst-case scenario

Catalans Dragons v Hull FC

Jordan Abdull in action for Catalans

JW: The Dragons suffered their first setback in 2024 last week and looked pretty flat at times at Headingley. The conditions were awful though and I do like Catalans on a sounder surface. They’ll have that this week and I expect an entirely different display from the speed men in Tom Johnstone, Arthur Morgue and Jayden Nikorima in the more temperate climbs of Perpignan. Hull FC were pushed all the way by the Broncos and whilst they clearly have some very exciting young talent that are finding their feet at the top level (think Lewis Martin, think Nick Staveley) I don’t think they are anywhere close to challenging Catalans this week in the south of France.

Jon’s pick: Catalans by 18

DD: The Dragons will want to put things right after losing at Leeds. Catalans’ home form for pretty much most of the Super League era has been strong, and with Hull still well into double figures regarding unavailable players, I only see this going one way.

Drew’s pick: Catalans by 28

RELATED: Bayley Sironen reveals Catalans Dragons ‘main goal’ as star opens up on ‘beautiful’ move

Love Rugby League versus Sky Sports: The running league table for predictions

Remember, it’s 1 point for a correct result and 3 points for a correct scoreline. The scores on the doors after Round 2: Love Rugby League 17-20 Sky Sports

Sky Sports is the home of Super League in 2024 – with every game live on the platform. You can purchase a Sky subscription including Sky Sports for £39.99 a month..

Non-Sky subscribers can stream every Betfred Super League live match with a NOW Sports Day & Month membership.

READ NEXT: Super League Casualty Ward: How your club is performing injury-wise