Leigh Leopards coach Adrian Lam has played down any talk of an imminent move for Newcastle Knights winger David Armstrong – but insists he is a player who they will keep tabs on throughout 2024.

The Leopards were linked with a move for Armstrong in the run-up to the start of the new Super League season, and Lam has admitted on multiple occasions he is a fan of the player, who is also believed to be open to a move to England.

But with Leigh full on their overseas quota, it means they would have to release one of their existing quota players to make any deal for Armstrong even remotely possible. That seems unlikely at present, with Ben Nakubuwai – the most likely quota player to leave – featuring in both of their first two league games of the season.

Having already signed Brad Dwyer on loan last week, Lam was asked if there were any further recruitment opportunities, specifically when it comes to the deal for Armstrong. And he admitted that it may be further into the season before any deal can take place.

IN-DEPTH: Ranking every Super League club by number of academy products fielded in 2024

“I think it’s always an opportunity or chance to keep our eyes open for players like that,” he said.

“We’ve made it very clear that he’s a player that I’ve followed, supported and like the style he plays, and he would certainly suit us.

“I think it’s one that we’ll just keep in our back pocket until an opportunity comes up or we’ll keep our eyes open for that, for players who are available to make your team better.. he’s certainly one of them but we’ll probably know a bit more about that as the season unfolds.”

Leigh host Leeds Rhinos on Friday night looking to pick up their first win of the season at the third attempt, but they will be without a raft of key players due to injury, with hooker Edwin Ipape, winger Tom Briscoe, and captain John Asiata all absent.

LEOPARDS RELATED: Analysing Leigh Leopards’ squad situation after early-season injury issues