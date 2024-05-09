Super League Round 11 predictions: Love Rugby League versus Sky Sports pundit Sam Tomkins

Love Rugby League takes on Sky Sports pundit Sam Tomkins in this week’s predictions for Round 11 of Super League.

In a weekly series coming up throughout 2024, the Love Rugby League team will be taking on the Sky Sports experts in making score predictions for each Super League round.

And just for a bit of fun, we’re going to keep a running league table, so it’ll be 1 point for a correct result and 3 points for a correct scoreline. This can either make us experts look like we know what we’re talking about, or, indeed, quite the opposite! We’ll keep a running table all season.

Love Rugby League‘s Drew Darbyshire goes up against former England captain and two-time Man of Steel winner Sam Tomkins in this week’s predictions..

Warrington Wolves v Hull Kingston Rovers

Sauaso Sue celebrates scoring a try for Hull KR

ST: KR have looked very good in recent weeks beating both Wigan and Saints back to back. After seeing them beat Saints so convincingly last week, I think they will be too strong for Warrington and make it three league wins on the bounce in the league against strong teams.

Sam’s pick: Hull KR by 10

DD: If the game was at Craven Park, I’d probably back Hull KR given the fact Peters’ side have turned it into a fortress. But with it being at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, I’m going with home advantage and backing Warrington, but I don’t think there’ll be much in it.

Drew’s pick: Warrington by 4

Castleford Tigers v St Helens

Moses Mbye in action for St Helens

ST: Castleford will have certainly gained confidence after a good performance against Leigh last week, but I think St Helens will be desperate to redeem themselves after being beaten by 20 points by KR and come away with the win.

Sam’s pick: St Helens by 20

DD: I agree with Sam, the Tigers will take plenty of confidence from their last two games: a big win over London and coming away from Leigh with a point. Having said that, I just think Saints will be too strong this week. Paul Wellens’ side will be hungry to return to winning ways – in good fashion – after a heavy loss at Hull KR last time out.

Drew’s pick: St Helens by 14

Leigh Leopards v Salford Red Devils

Nene Macdonald scoring a try for Salford Red Devils

ST: I think this could be the game of the round. Both of these teams had tough battles last week which will have taken a lot out of them physically. Salford continue to prove any remaining doubters wrong and I think will get the job done, just!

Sam’s pick: Salford by 2

DD: Leigh-Salford games are always entertaining games to watch, and this will be no different. Leigh welcomed back key men Edwin Ipape and John Asiata in last week’s draw with Castleford, but they will be without the latter for a prolonged period due to a hamstring injury which is a massive blow for Adrian Lam’s side. Salford are in good form having won their last three games, so I’ll tip the Red Devils, with a trademark Marc Sneyd drop goal thanks to his trusty left boot.

Drew’s pick: Salford by 7

Huddersfield Giants v Wigan Warriors

Bevan French in action for Wigan Warriors

ST: I thought Wigan were very good last week and shut out Catalans convincingly, especially in the second half. I am expecting more of the same from the Warriors who will be too strong for Huddersfield.

Sam’s pick: Wigan by 18

DD: Huddersfield have shown glimpses of what they are capable of this season, but have lacked consistency in parts. Meanwhile, Wigan were strong last season and have already shown they are a force to be reckoned with again in 2024, so I’ll tip the Warriors.

Drew’s pick: Wigan by 14

Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos

Alrix Da Costa in action for Catalans Dragons

ST: Catalans will be looking for a much-improved defensive performance after leaking 60 points in the last two games. I think they will be well aware of the threats this Leeds team possess, but will be too strong at home to be beaten.

Sam’s pick: Catalans by 12

DD: There probably won’t be many times this season that I will back against the Dragons on home soil. Steve McNamara’s men will be desperate to bounce back from recent away defeats in Leigh and Wigan. Leeds, meanwhile, are missing several key players, including Brodie Croft, so I can only see one winner in this one.

Drew’s pick: Catalans by 16

London Broncos v Hull FC

Oli Leyland of London Broncos

ST: London are going to get their first win of the year at some point, and I think this could be it! The closest they have come to winning a game was at Hull FC earlier this year, so they’ll be confident they can push them all the way at home.

Sam’s pick: London by 6

DD: Hull have shown improvements since Simon Grix took over, and with a couple of new additions, the Black and Whites seem to be getting better, slowly but surely. I just think they’ll have too much for the Broncos in the capital.

Drew’s pick: Hull FC by 16

Love Rugby League versus Sky Sports: The running league table for predictions

Remember, it’s 1 point for a correct result and 3 points for a correct scoreline. The scores on the doors after Round 10: Love Rugby League 43-51 Sky Sports

