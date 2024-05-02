Super League Round 10 predictions: Love Rugby League versus Sky Sports pundit Courtney Winfield-Hill

Love Rugby League takes on Sky Sports pundit Courtney Winfield-Hill in this week’s predictions for Round 10 of Super League.

Wigan Warriors v Catalans Dragons

Bevan French in action for Wigan

CWH: After a shock loss to Leigh, the task revs up another few notches for the Dragons against the defending champions. They looked a little disorganised and lethargic last week and will certainly look to tidy up their defence both through the middle and out wide.

Wigan themselves showed defensive struggles in Round 9 losing to Hull KR and conceding their most points in 2024. They will have no choice but to aim upwards defensively with the dangerous and determined pack of Catalans Dragons coming at them this weekend.

No doubt Matty Peet will be drawing his side’s attention to the archives in how they have held the Dragons to only 2 points in their last two encounters. It’s a timely return for Liam Byrne, who is named in the 21-man squad up against the formidable pack of the Dragons.

Certainly the battle of the wounded and I’ll be clearing my diary Thursday evening for what I expect will be an electric start to Round 10.

Courtney’s pick: Wigan by 8

DD: I pretty much agree with all of Courtney’s points above! Catalans will be stinging after their heavy defeat at Leigh last week and will want to make amends, but so will Wigan are not being in the contest against Hull KR at Craven Park. I’ll go with home advantage on this one and tip the Warriors.

Drew’s pick: Wigan by 16

Huddersfield Giants v Salford Red Devils

Brad Singleton in action for Salford

CWH: Huddersfield showed their first blemish of 2024 season with a loss to Saints in Round 9. While they have been more than impressive, I question if the Giants are beginning to suffer the speed wobbles? With the Challenge Cup hangover from their 2023 loss at Wembley, and this year’s semi-finals looming, the Giants’ mind must be on the current task at hand.

Opponents Salford started the season almost flying under the radar but after upsetting four of the top five across the opening 9 rounds, the Red Devils can now easily be considered as flying high. Salford’s record at John Smith’s Stadium is impressive and I believe will continue to be a hunting ground for the Red Devils Friday evening.

Courtney’s pick: Salford by 14

DD: This is a tough one to call, for me. My head is saying Huddersfield, my gut is saying Salford so I’m going with the latter – but this game has all the ingredients to be the most entertaining game of the weekend. Both teams play expansive rugby and have fantastic players in the backline, so it’ll be a game not to be missed.

Drew’s pick: Salford by 8

Leeds Rhinos v London Broncos

Ash Handley in action for Leeds

CWH: The Broncos continue to chase their first win of the 2024 season and will no doubt be licking their lips after watching the Rhinos narrowly escape against Hull FC. In their favour is the return of the exciting Iliess Macani to the 21-man squad to bolster their point scoring chances.

Even after an error riddled win in Round 9, I expect to see a free flowing creative Leeds Rhinos this weekend. I feel this style of play will exploit the Broncos edge defence, which has been an area of disappointment in recent weeks. If Ash Handley manages to return for the Rhinos, he could well be in the mix for another try scoring trifecta.

Courtney’s pick: Leeds by 26

DD: I only see one outcome in this game, and that’s Leeds by plenty. The Rhinos have lacked consistency in the opening third of the season, but the Broncos haven’t come close to winning a game since their last-minute defeat at Hull in Round 3.

Drew’s pick: Leeds by 36

Warrington Wolves v Hull FC

Lachlan Fitzgibbon runs out to warm up ahead of a Warrington Wolves game in 2024

CWH: Hull FC narrowly missed their chance last week versus the Rhinos but will walk away with real confidence moving forward. However, part of me feels like that match was the opportunity before the storm as they face fourth-placed Warrington this weekend. The Black and Whites have shown particular struggles on the road losing their last eight away games and will need to improve on their set completions if they are to challenge the Wolves.

After back-to-back loses, and particular attention to the error riddled performance versus Salford, Warrington will have endured some tough conversations and an intent focus around their preparation this week. They have scored more tries than any other team in the Super League this year and I expect them to gain breathing space in this respect in Round 10.

Courtney’s pick: Warrington by 32

DD: Agreed with Courtney’s point on Hull taking confidence from last week’s defeat to Leeds. It was a much-improved display, but this is just the start of their rebuilding phase in the Richie Myler era. Warrington, on the other hand, have made a strong start to life under Sam Burgess although they had an off day against Salford last Saturday. I expect Warrington to return to winning ways in style this week.

Drew’s pick: Warrington by 28

Hull KR v St Helens

Sauaso Sue celebrates scoring a try for Hull KR in 2024

CWH: Saints coming from behind and sealing a field goal win got me out of my seat last Thursday night. They proved their ability to stay in a game through disciplined completions and capitalising on opportunities late in the second half. Whilst they are daylight ahead of any other team in the competition with regards to points conceded, a question does arise around their ability to convert inside 20’s into points against the top teams.

The Robins’ brand of rugby is so exciting to watch. A team with high completion yet still a willingness to throw the ball around will really challenge the strong forward pack of St Helens. Craven Park is becoming a real fortress for the Robins with the passionate energy of their supporters elevating their defensive efforts at home. I’m anticipating a real battle in the east and predict the Robins to force a bit of the drop goal medicine on the Saints in Round 10.

Courtney’s pick: Hull KR 1

DD: Another tight one to predict. I spent a long time weighing up my prediction on this one.. Head says St Helens, gut says Hull KR – so I’ve got to follow my gut, I guess! I don’t think there’ll be many teams in Super League who would fancy going up against Willie Peters’ side at Craven Park this season, as Wigan found out last week.

Drew’s pick: Hull KR by 4

Leigh Leopards v Castleford Tigers

Tom Amone in action for Leigh

CWH: Castleford showed signs of promise albeit against bottom of the ladder in London. Returning players such as Paul McShane directing the likes of Alex Mellor, Joe Westerman and Liam Watts linking to the new recruit in Tex Hoy made for a silky attack capable of damaging edge defence.

Leigh are coming off the back of a convincing win over heavyweights Catalans, which perhaps shocked more than most last week. The Leopards look dangerous on the back of quick play the balls with the electric reaction of Lachlan Lam, Matt Moylan and their outside-backs. And with the extra inspiration from their home crowd I am predicting the Leopards to come out on top in a well fought battle of the big cats!

Courtney’s pick: Leigh by 4

DD: Castleford will take plenty of confidence and belief from last week’s 40-0 demolition of winless London, but I just feel Leigh will be too strong this week, especially as Adrian Lam’s side welcome back Dream Team hooker Edwin Ipape from the sidelines as well as captain John Asiata getting more minutes under his belt. I’m expecting a big display from Adrian Lam’s side.

Drew’s pick: Leigh by 18

Love Rugby League versus Sky Sports: The running league table for predictions

Remember, it’s 1 point for a correct result and 3 points for a correct scoreline. The scores on the doors after Round 9: Love Rugby League 38-46 Sky Sports

