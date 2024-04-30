Leeds Rhinos could allow Jack Sinfield to leave the club on loan, Rohan Smith has confirmed – after revealing the Rhinos have already rebuffed a number of approaches for the half-back.

Sinfield is yet to feature for Leeds this season in Super League, with Brodie Croft and Matt Frawley starting in the halves in all season so far, and Sinfield confined to reserve grade rugby.

But interest in the youngster has been bubbling away under the surface. Leeds have had approaches to take Sinfield on loan, something they have not entertained until now: but Smith admits that position could be reviewed in the coming weeks as they look to further Sinfield’s development.

“We’ve had a couple of enquiries but given the status of our squad of late, we’ve had a bunch of players unavailable with injuries and those longer term concussions, they’re a definitely spanner in the works,” Smith told Love Rugby League.

“We’ve had some enquiries, we’ve put them on hold temporarily but we’ll revisit them in the coming weeks.”

When asked about whether or not Sinfield was close to a maiden Super League appearance of the season, Smith insisted the youngster was ‘ready’.

“I feel in the last month or two he’s grown in his performances in reserves, in training and in his general confidence,” Smith said.

“He’s still a young man but he’s really progressed and Jack and I have spoke about being ready, getting ready and staying ready for an opportunity. I feel he’s ready for that chance when it comes.”

Smith continued: “Jack is a kid who is faultless.. you can’t find a blemish to Jack. Maybe he’s too nice but he’s super competitive – he’s got that gene and streak in him.

He’s hungry for an opportunity and whether Championship footy might help him for a period of time.. but he wants to play for the Rhinos and he’s eager to do that.

“He’s prepared to be patient, but he’s also in a hurry, if that makes sense.”

