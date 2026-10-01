The winners of this weekend’s Super League Grand Final will get a cheque for £200,000 to go along with what will be an historic victory for either club.

Wakefield Trinity and Warrington Wolves meet at Old Trafford, with the winners knowing they will become the sixth different champion in Super League history.

But they are also playing for so much more, with Trinity aiming for a first league title since 1968, and the Wire looking for their first since all the way back in 1955.

And Love Rugby League has now learned how much is at stake for the victors in terms of money, too.

Super League champions to get £200,000

The event is a Rugby League Commercial-run entity, but just like with the Challenge Cup final, there is prize money at stake for the winners.

That is believed to be £200,000 – the same figure as what Hull KR got last year when they defeated Wigan Warriors to complete an historic treble.

Last year’s runners-up received £140,000; a figure in and around that is expected to once again be handed out to the side who falls short on Saturday evening at Old Trafford.

But with the NRL partnership set to be agreed in the coming days, it could be that the figure could go up significantly by this time next year if the sport finds itself in a stronger position in the United Kingdom.

The event is likely to generate a greater profit than last year as it stands, with ticket sales up on this time 12 months ago.

RL Commercial expect over 70,000 tickets to be sold for the game on Saturday evening, the biggest Old Trafford crowd for almost a decade dating back to the 2017 match between Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers.

And just like the Tigers were bidding to win the trophy for the first time in their history that night, so too are Wakefield and Warrington.

And the winners will also get a significant cash injection at a crucial time for the game too. More and more club owners are investing heavy financial sums – something they hope will change in the coming weeks if the NRL’s involvement is rubber-stamped.