St Helens have lost Tommy Makinson to injury early on in their Super League Round 14 clash away against London Broncos.

Veteran winger Makinson – who will depart Saints at the end of this season to join fellow Super League outfit Catalans Dragons – lasted a little over a minute on the field at Twickenham Stoop before signalling that he would need to be withdrawn.

The 32-year-old was forced to run and dive onto the turf at the Stoop to take a high bomb from Broncos ace James Meadows, and once he sprung back up, his left foot buckled underneath him in the tackle which followed.

61 seconds were on the clock as that tackle was made, and Makinson was replaced by young gun Ben Davies moments later.

At the time of writing, the score is now 6-0 to Saints following an opening try from Waqa Blake, who head coach Paul Wellens moved out onto the right wing in place of Makinson.

While Mark Percival was lining up the conversion following that Blake try, the Sky Sports team got confirmation of Makinson’s injury, with main commentator Stuart Pike saying: “It’s been confirmed that he (Makinson) has picked up a foot injury.

“He is unlikely to return, which is bad news for Paul Wellens and St Helens.

“We’re told the doctor’s having a look at it now, but I think it’s safe to say it would be a big surprise to see Tommy Makinson return.”

Saints’ absentee list is already a rather lengthy one, with a number of senior figures on it.

Alex Walmsley, Matt Whitley, Morgan Knowles & Joe Batchelor are all among those missing from the forward pack, while captain Jonny Lomax is another absentee.