St Helens starlet becomes squad member 22 at Oldham for 2024: ‘I’m more than ready for this opportunity’

Oldham have confirmed the signing of released St Helens starlet Jumah Sambou on a two-year deal, with the winger becoming their 22nd confirmed squad member for 2024.

Warrington-born Sambou – also able to play at centre – was one of 11 names on Saints’ ‘departures list’ released last month, coming through their academy to make a single Super League appearance in defeat to Castleford Tigers back in April 2022.

Part of the England National Performance Squad, he also shone down under with the Red Vee’s academy in 2019, earning the ‘Best Back’ award for his efforts in victories against the North Sydney Bears, South Sydney Rabbitohs and Penrith Panthers.

Having appeared on dual registration for Championship outfit Swinton Lions at the beginning of this year as they beat Barrow Raiders 20-18, and before that, Sambou now makes the move to Boundary Park on a deal until the end of 2025.

The 21-year-old – who turns 22 next month – becomes the Roughyeds’ 22nd confirmed squad member for next season, with their sights firmly set on promotion.

He said: “I’ve had a some experience in Super League and the Championship, so I feel I’m more than ready for this opportunity with Oldham.

“I signed for the club because I wanted to be a part of a team that has ambition and wants to win things.

“I’m the type of player that can produce strong carries, I like to bring pace and power, and I’m a strong finisher as well.”

Roughyeds squad nears completion

With 22 names signed up and on the list already for 2024, Oldham’s squad for 2024 is nearing completion as the club target the League 1 summit.

With a new head coach still to be confirmed, and a permanent return to Boundary Park, everything would appear to be coming together for the Roughyeds to at least try and rise again. Reports have emerged this week that Sean Long will take up the hotseat following his departure from Wakefield Trinity.

On the recruitment front, they’ve targeted some Super League nous in the form of experienced heads Joe Wardle and Jordan Turner, with both of those taking up player-coach roles in 2024.

Additionally, the Greater Manchester outfit have attracted talent from the Championship including Widnes Vikings duo Danny Craven and Adam Lawton.

The club have also teased that another new addition will be announced tomorrow.

