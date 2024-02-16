Sky Sports’ new Super League coverage has landed: and we’re all saying the same thing

Super League 2.0 launched with a bang on Thursday night – with an explosive Hull derby that saw Hull KR emerge victorious over cross-city rivals Hull KR – and there was one thing that caught a lot of peoples’ eye on social media.

The negativity which has surrounded the sport in recent years has often been directed – arguably unfairly – towards Sky and their coverage.

But it’s clear the broadcaster have made huge strides in the off-season, not least with a number of eye-catching recruits to their broadcast team.

Revered commentators Dave Woods – who led the call on Thursday night’s season opener – and Mark Wilson are on board, along with the likes of Jodie Cunningham and Sam Tomkins.

And Sky’s broadcast, particularly the hour-long opener without a break to build up to the match, was a vast improvement.

We weren’t the only ones who noticed it, either….

Australia-based Aaron Wallace was quick to point out how impressive the job done by Brian Carney, Sam Tomkins and company was pre-match: a tweet that was shared by popular commentator Andrew Voss in the minutes before kick-off.

Having been at/involved in a lot of broadcasts, seeing @SkySportsRL doing a 50 minute pre game with no commercial breaks and limited stuff off tape is a very impressive feat — Aaron Wallace (@wallyscr) February 15, 2024

Tomkins was one of several new Sky names on show for the opening night, and his performance was one of plenty that drew praise as Sky’s new-look broadcast team began the season.

The Sky @SuperLeague coverage is much better and fresh. Carney and Jenna Brooks have always been standouts but they’ve been joined a far more relevant team. — ATG (@AlexG6) February 15, 2024

Got to admit, I’m going to enjoy getting @DaveWoodsSport on TV games every week. Huge upgrade for Sky. — Mark Illingworth (@markill) February 15, 2024

Sam Tomkins is an excellent addition to @SkySportsRL coverage — Loughlan Campbell (@LoughlanC) February 15, 2024

Well-respected rugby league journalist Phil Wilkinson was another to praise the new-look Sky broadcast team.

Liking the @SkySportsRL refresh so far. And great (though no surprise) to hear Dave Woods and Kyle Amor doing such a brilliant job. — Phil Wilkinson (@PWilkinsonWIG) February 15, 2024

Another popular figure from the world of rugby league journalism in Gareth Walker commented on how Sky had made the derby feel like a real event, something that’s been lacking in recent years.

As Sky have pointed out in coverage, tonight’s Hull derby has the feel of a sporting event, not just a SL opening night. In depth build-up on the back of some genuine positivity and promotion around the whole sport of late. Long may it continue, and filter down to all levels too — Gareth Walker (@garethwalker) February 15, 2024

And Love Rugby League‘s own Drew Darbyshire echoed the same sentiments, with his renewed optimism for the season that lies ahead shared by the majority.

The Sky coverage tonight was excellent 👌 Dave Woods a real coup for Sky on comms. The preview segment before the game was quality, considered analysis. The whole build up for this Super League season genuinely feels big. Huge optimism for the year ahead — Drew Darbyshire (@DrewDarbyshire) February 15, 2024

The following posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, don’t go into great detail but do represent a feeling of positivity on the whole.

Many supporters, either via their own individual accounts or fan/club-based pages, nationwide, simply expressed how much the coverage had strengthened when compared to previous years.

We’ll await the viewing figures, but we’d wager they’d increased on years gone by too.

Am I really watching Sky Sport coverage of Super League? Miles better than the dross handed out last year. #SuperLeague — Lee ‘M’ (WireFanatic) (@MistahLee79) February 15, 2024

This feels so very much different Cheers @IMG 👏👏👏 — LoinersView (@loinersview) February 15, 2024

Coverage is miles better @SkySportsRL — The Forbidden Game (@THERUGBYLEAGUE2) February 15, 2024

This sky sports coverage is much better. — London RL Hub (@LondonFaithful) February 15, 2024

An hour in and @SkySportsRL coverage instantly feels fresh, vibrant and more importantly watchable with decent conversation and opinion. Long may it continue! — RedVee.Net (@RedVeeDotNet) February 15, 2024

Sky’s bumper coverage continues this evening with all three of tonight’s games shown live – Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils, Leigh Leopards v Huddersfield Giants & St Helens v London Broncos.

