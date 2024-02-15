Super League Round One predictions: Love Rugby League versus Sky Sports pundit Kyle Amor

In a new weekly series coming this season, the Love Rugby League team will be taking on the Sky Sports experts in making predictions for each round.

Just for a bit of fun, we’re going to keep a running league table, so it’ll be 1 point for a correct result and 3 points for a correct scoreline. This can either make us experts look like we know what we’re talking about, or, indeed, quite the opposite! We’ll keep a running table all season.

First up is Love Rugby League’s Drew Darbyshire, who faces off against Sky Sports pundit Kyle Amor ahead of the opening round of Super League action.

Hull FC v Hull Kingston Rovers

Mikey Lewis in action for Hull KR Mikey Lewis in action for Hull KR

KA: I’m really excited about getting the opportunity to taste and feel what it’s all about in the City of Hull. Both teams want to hit the ground running, but I think that KR have got the number over FC over the last couple of years and I feel the squad that they have will have a bit more than FC on the night.

But having said that, I think what they’ve done at FC, they’ve strengthened in the pack from last year but have lost in the spine, I think they’ve traded one for the other but as we all know in rugby, if you’ve got a pack that’s going forward you’ve got a good chance of winning the game. I think KR will win it though, just.

Kyle’s pick: Hull KR by 4

DD: What a way to kick off the new Super League season! It’s a tough one to call, but I think the Robins will claim the bragging rights in this one. FC are missing a few key players and KR have recruited well over the off-season, so I’ll tip Rovers.

Drew’s pick: Hull KR by 4

Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

Lachie Miller is set to make his Leeds debut Lachie Miller is set to make his Leeds debut

KA: I think round one is more mental than physical. I think with Salford being written off they might have a reaction, but I think over the period of the year they are going to struggle. I think Leeds by 12, I watched Brodie Croft against Hull KR in a pre-season friendly, he looked exactly where he left off, he was incredible, setting three tries up and scoring one himself. I think their brand new spine of Matt Frawley, Andy Ackers, Brodie Croft and Lachie Miller is quite exciting for Rhinos fans.

Kyle’s pick: Leeds by 12

DD: This is going to be another good watch on Friday night, with Brodie Croft, Andy Ackers and Nene Macdonald all facing their former clubs for the first time. I’ll go with home advantage on this one.

Drew’s pick: Leeds by 8

Leigh Leopards v Huddersfield Giants

Leigh Leopards star Lachlan Lam Leigh Leopards star Lachlan Lam

KA: I genuinely believe that Leigh’s 1 to 17 – if fit and on paper – there aren’t many teams in the competition who wouldn’t be worried about playing them. The roster they’ve got, that 1 to 17, is one of the strongest in the competition, if they all play to their potential like they did last year and I feel a lot of teams would be concerned playing them. Huddersfield have obviously made decent recruits this year but I do think that Leigh will start with a bang.

Kyle’s pick: Leigh by 10

DD: I agree with Kyle, I think Leigh’s spine is up there with the best in the competition. A spine of Gareth O’Brien, Matt Moylan, Lachlan Lam, Edwin Ipape and John Asiata is mouth-watering – but the Giants have also recruited well. I reckon it’ll be a victory for the Leopards in Round One though.

Drew’s pick: Leigh by 8

St Helens v London Broncos

St Helens skipper Jonny Lomax St Helens skipper Jonny Lomax

KA: I just think Saints are going to be too strong. I think the opening exchanges are going to be quite tight, I think Saints will get a score in the opening quarter but I think after that it’ll just be a case of when the dam will burst and I think when it does Saints will enjoy it. I think Saints have the disappointment of the near miss last year over in Catalans, I think lessons will have been learned there and I think they’ll come back with a bang in 2024. They’ve obviously got Daryl Clark with his running game, I think the usual suspects will start off the season well – Jack Welsby, Tommy Makinson, Daryl Clark, Morgan Knowles, Jonny Lomax – those guys.

Kyle’s pick: St Helens by 36

DD: Agree with Kyle again, I just think Saints will be too strong, too quick and too powerful. They’ll want to put on a show for their home fans in the opener, so I can only see it going one way. I am, however, looking forward to seeing how the Broncos go in Super League under the highly-rated Mike Eccles.

Drew’s pick: St Helens by 28

Castleford Tigers v Wigan Warriors

Luke Thompson in action for Wigan Warriors Luke Thompson in action for Wigan Warriors

KA: The Jungle always an incredibly tough place to go but I see another difficult year for Castleford. Having said that, it’s round one and live on the BBC, but I think the Warriors will win by around 14.

Kyle’s pick: Wigan by 14

DD: I’ve not seen many people – pundits, media, fans – not tipping Wigan to go back-to-back this year, and they’ve enjoyed an impressive recruitment drive. Playing away at Castleford is no easy feat, but I think the Warriors will get the job done.

Drew’s pick: Wigan by 14

Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves

Arthur Mourgue in action for Catalans in the Grand Final Arthur Mourgue in action for Catalans in the Grand Final

KA: Apart from the Hull derby, this is probably the game of the round. How are Warrington go under Sam Burgess? How are Catalans going to go without the guidance of Sam Tomkins and Mitchell Pearce? There are so many storylines.

Catalans have made a lot of signings and you could actually argue that they’ve strengthened. With Tomkins and Pearce not being there, have they got that drive to still have them standards away from home? Is there somebody in the playing group going ‘listen, we are not just a home team anymore’, it takes leaders to do that. But I’ll go Catalans by 6 in this one.

Kyle’s pick: Catalans by 6

DD: I feel like I’m just echoing what Kyle’s saying here… But I feel like it’s the game of the round with the exception the Hull derby. It’s going to be interesting to see how both Catalans and Warrington fare this season, but I’m tipping Steve McNamara’s side in Round One.

Drew’s pick: Catalans by 8

