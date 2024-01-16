Sky Sports confirm trio of additions to commentary team ahead of 2024 season including four-time Super League Grand Final winner

Sky Sports have confirmed the addition of four-time Super League Grand Final winner Kyle Amor to their commentary team ahead of the 2024 season along with both Dave Woods and Mark Wilson.

As of the new campaign, every single Super League game will be broadcast live, with Sky involved in the production of all of them.

Accordingly, each game will have access to a video referee, meaning viewers will always have multiple camera angles to enhance their experience watching rugby league.

Including fixtures shown from the Women‘s & Wheelchair Super Leagues, the broadcaster will screen somewhere in the region of 170 games over the next 12 months.

And as their output grows, so does their team, confirming the recruitment of Amor, Woods and Wilson on their website this morning.

Whitehaven-born Amor had stints with his hometown club, Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity before joining St Helens, where he enjoyed his most illustrious days.

Crowned a Super League champion on four occasions, the ex-forward also enjoyed three League Leaders’ Shield triumphs and a Challenge Cup lift, scoring under the arch at Wembley in 2021 against Castleford Tigers.

With short spells at both Warrington Wolves and Widnes Vikings bringing an end to his playing career, the former Ireland international has been involved in the media side of the game over the last few years, regularly appearing on Premier / ViaPlay Sports during Championship coverage.

Both Woods and Wilson meanwhile have spades of experience in broadcasting, and are two of the most recognisable voices in the game in the current day.

Woods has had a lengthy association with the BBC, creating another iconic piece of commentary last August when Lachlan Lam slotted the drop goal over which won Leigh Leopards their first Challenge Cup in 52 years.

Wilson meanwhile has already been part of Sky‘s live coverage, covering the Women’s Super League Grand Final between York Valkyrie and Leeds Rhinos last season.

He’s also regularly commentated on the Championship alongside Amor in recent years, and been the man with the mic for Channel 4‘s Super League games.

