Salford Red Devils forward ruled out for season as Paul Rowley shares Loghan Lewis latest

Salford Red Devils coach Paul Rowley has confirmed prop Jack Ormondroyd has suffered a season-ending injury.

Ormondroyd, who has been a standout forward for the Red Devils in 2024, has not played since May 10 due to a rib injury whilst young forward Matty Foster had to be helped from the field by the medical staff in the closing stages of Salford’s 34-4 win over London on Sunday afternoon.

But in more positive news for Salford, new signing Loghan Lewis is due to arrive in England later this week after joining the Red Devils for the rest of this season from NRL side Canberra Raiders, with a club option to extend his stay for 2025.

Speaking to Love Rugby League after their win over London, Rowley confirmed Lewis’ imminent arrival whilst also saying that Ormondroyd won’t play again this season.

“He’ll (Loghan Lewis) arrive at the back end of next week so the week off and then he’ll be in full training with us,” Rowley said.

“He’s a welcome addition really, we’re obviously light in the middles, (we’ve) probably lost Matty Foster for hopefully not too long today but he didn’t look too good when he came off.

“Jack Ormondroyd is season-ending, he’s gone (for the year) so we’re already light in the middles so it’s not been a helpful couple of weeks so we’re just trying to reinforce that.”

Salford Red Devils boss Paul Rowley profiles new signing Loghan Lewis

Lewis, who is expected to take David Nofoaluma’s quota spot at the Red Devils, is loose forward who can also play in the back and front row.

The 21-year-old is yet to make his NRL debut for Canberra but has been plying his trade with the Raiders in the New South Wales Cup.

“(He is) a guy who builds his game on character and works hard,” Rowley told Love Rugby League.

“He has been on the fringe of Canberra now for some while. He picked up some accolades in their junior setup and reserve setup and is a consistent performer for them, he’s played in the trial games.

“It’s not a (Jared) Wearea-Hargreaves type signing, we just want people to come in here and work hard and as I started this whole press conference about wanting to beat London by working harder than them, then he’s the sort of character that will fit in nicely.

“Nobody is giving big barnstorming props away at this time of year are they? So we’ll focus on an equally as important thing which is character.”

