Following Adam Keighran’s sending off against Warrington Wolves last Saturday, Wigan Warriors have now been shown the fourth-most cards in Super League this season.

Australian centre Keighran‘s dismissal was the second red card shown to a Warriors player in 2024, following on from Liam Byrne’s early bath in their Good Friday defeat at St Helens.

When you add the five yellow cards Matt Peet’s side have picked up over the course of their opening 12 Super League games in 2024, that takes their card tally up to seven.

Considering that most other clubs have played a match more, and been shown fewer cards, it’s an easy way to highlight how ill-discipline has creeped into the Cherry & Whites‘ game this year, one of the better-disciplined sides in recent years under Peet’s tutelage.

Wigan Warriors rise in Super League card table following Adam Keighran sending off against Warrington Wolves

When Huddersfield Giants winger Elliot Wallis received his marching orders in Round 10 as they were beaten at home by Salford Red Devils, dismissed for an alleged headbutt, it meant that more than half of the clubs in Super League had seen a player sent off in the league at least once this season.

Now, after 13 rounds, only five clubs are yet to receive a red card in 2024, including Leigh Leopards & Leeds Rhinos.

Only one side are yet to be shown a yellow card, and that’s Castleford Tigers. Notably however, the Tigers are one of four clubs to have received 2+ red cards already, sat on two alongside Wigan & Saints.

Hull FC remain the only one of the 12 clubs in the top flight to have been shown three red cards in Super League action this year, though they had achieved that ‘feat’ by Round 2!

Having also been shown eight yellow cards to date, it’s Hull who top the card table on 11.

Below is a full run down of the Super League card tables for this year as of the time of writing on June 4.

We have broken it down into yellow cards, red cards and then produced an overall table for your perusal, which is the determining factor.

Super League card table: Yellow Cards

From best record to worst:

12. Castleford Tigers – 0

11. London Broncos – 2

= St Helens – 2

9. Huddersfield Giants – 4

= Warrington Wolves – 4

7. Catalans Dragons – 5

= Hull KR – 5

= Wigan Warriors – 5

4. Leeds Rhinos – 6

3. Hull FC – 8

2. Salford Red Devils – 9

1. Leigh Leopards – 10

Super League card table: Red Cards

From best record to worst:

12. Hull KR – 0

= Leeds Rhinos – 0

= Leigh Leopards – 0

= London Broncos – 0

= Warrington Wolves – 0

7. Catalans Dragons – 1

= Huddersfield Giants – 1

= Salford Red Devils – 1

4. Castleford Tigers – 2

= St Helens – 2

= Wigan Warriors – 2

1. Hull FC – 3

Super League card table: Overall / Total

From best record to worst:

12. London Broncos – 2 (2Y, 0R)

= Castleford Tigers – 2 (0Y, 2R)

10. Warrington Wolves – 4 (4Y, 0R)

= St Helens – 4 (2Y, 2R)

8. Hull KR – 5 (5Y, 0R)

= Huddersfield Giants – 5 (4Y, 1R)

6. Leeds Rhinos – 6 (6Y, 0R)

= Catalans Dragons – 6 (5Y, 1R)

4. Wigan Warriors – 7 (5Y, 2R)

3. Leigh Leopards – 10 (10Y, 0R)

= Salford Red Devils – 10 (9Y, 1R)

1. Hull FC – 11 (8Y, 3R)