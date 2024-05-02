South Sydney Rabbitohs have reportedly identified four Super League forwards to bolster their ranks for next season – with Wigan Warriors’ Tyler Dupree and Leeds Rhinos’ Tom Holroyd among them.

Souths’ football manager Mark Ellison is currently in the UK to finalise a deal for St Helens scrum-half Lewis Dodd. However, he is also keen to identify potential forward options and, as the Daily Telegraph have suggested, ‘the next Sam Burgess’.

And four players are reportedly on that list according to the publication. Wigan’s Dupree and Leeds‘ Holroyd have both emerged as two of Super League’s top young forwards in recent years, but both are under contract for at least next season, meaning a fee would need to be paid by Souths to secure their signatures.

Another who falls into that bracket is St Helens starlet George Delaney. He has burst onto the scene over the past 12 months, and is another who is reportedly interesting Souths regarding a move.

The other is Leigh Leopards star Tom Amone. However, a move for Amone would be much more likely given how the prop is out of contract at the end of this season.

Ellison and Souths are reportedly also keen on a number of Super League coaches should their number one target, Wayne Bennett, decide against returning to the Bunnies. Leigh’s Adrian Lam was reportedly one of those names, but he shut down speculation over a move in his press conference earlier this week.

Catalans boss Steve McNamara and England coach Shaun Wane are the other two names from this side of the world who were rumoured as possible targets for the Rabbitohs after they parted company with Jason Demetriou this week.

