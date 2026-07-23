Rugby league continues at a pace in 2026, with Round 20 taking place in Super League this weekend alongside Round 21 in the NRL and Round 4 in the NRLW.

For those who want to spend their weekend glued to the TV, you’re in luck: there are a whopping 22 games available to watch or stream over the coming weekend!

Here’s a look at all of the broadcast information you’ll need between now and Sunday…

*Please note: All times stated are kick-off times and are stated in BST (British Summer Time)

Thursday, July 23

9am: NRL (R21) – Parramatta Eels v Penrith Panthers – Watch NRL

8pm: Super League (R20) – Hull FC v Hull KR – Sky Sports+ TV Channel

Thursday brings a game apiece from both hemispheres, starting Down Under at 9am when the Eels host the Panthers.

This weekend in Super League sees ‘Rivals Round Revisited’, and kicks off at 8pm on Thursday night with the Hull derby as FC host KR in the West side of the city. Fireworks await, you feel!

Friday, July 24

9am: NRL (R21) – Newcastle Knights v Sydney Roosters – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

11am: NRL (R21) – South Sydney Rabbitohs v Melbourne Storm – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

8pm: Super League (R20) – Wakefield Trinity v Castleford Tigers – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

8pm: Super League (R20) – Wigan Warriors v St Helens – Sky Sports+ TV Channel

The NRL has a double offering on Friday morning, and those two games come back-to-back with the Knights squaring off against the Roosters before Souths welcome the Storm.

Friday night’s two Super League games are both 8pm kick-offs, so you’ll either have to choose between them or get your hands on a couple of screens. Both are big clashes in the shape of Wakefield-Castleford and Wigan-Saints, but as you’d expect, it’s the latter that gets the nod as Sky’s main game.

Saturday, July 25

3.40am: NRLW (R4) – Canberra Raiders v Cronulla Sharks – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

6am: NRL (R21) – Canberra Raiders v Wests Tigers – Watch NRL

6.15am: NRLW (R4) – Canterbury Bulldogs v St George Illawarra Dragons – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

8.15am: NRLW (R4) – North Queensland Cowboys v Gold Coast Titans – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

8.30am: NRL (R21) – Canterbury Bulldogs v New Zealand Warriors – Sky Sports+ TV Channel/Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

10.35am: NRL (R21) – North Queensland Cowboys v Brisbane Broncos – Watch NRL

3pm: Super League (R20) – York Knights v Huddersfield Giants – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

3pm: Wheelchair (Challenge Cup Final) – Halifax Panthers v Leeds Rhinos – BBC Red Button

5.30pm: Super League (R20) – Leigh Leopards v Warrington Wolves – BBC Two/Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

8pm: Super League (R20) – Toulouse Olympique v Catalans Dragons – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

These marathon Saturdays are becoming quite the norm, and we love it! This week, Saturday brings no fewer than 10 (TEN!) games of rugby league on your screens.

The first six of those come from Down Under, split evenly across the NRL and NRLW, with the men’s and women’s sides of the Raiders, the Bulldogs and the Cowboys all in action.

There are then three Super League games back-to-back-to-back, kicking off at 3pm when York host Huddersfield. Leigh welcome Warrington at 5.30pm in a game live on the BBC, and it’s rounded off with the French derby as Toulouse go up against Catalans at 8pm having thumped the Dragons just a few weeks ago during Magic Weekend.

Notably, if that York-Huddersfield clash doesn’t take your fancy, the BBC will be showing the Wheelchair Challenge Cup final between Halifax and Leeds, which also gets underway at 3pm.

Sunday, July 26

3am: NRLW (R4) – Parramatta Eels v New Zealand Warriors – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

4.45am: NRLW (R4) – Brisbane Broncos v Newcastle Knights – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

5am: NRL (R21) – St George Illawarra Dragons v Gold Coast Titans – Watch NRL

7.05am: NRL (R21) – Manly Sea Eagles v Cronulla Sharks – Sky Sports+ TV Channel/Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

9.15am: NRLW (R4) – Wests Tigers v Sydney Roosters – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

3pm: Super League (R20) – Leeds Rhinos v Bradford Bulls – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

Sunday brings six games to round the weekend off, but you’ll have to be an early worm to keep up with them all given the first five all come from Australia.

Three NRLW games are complimented by two NRL clashes, and four of the five games Down Under on Sunday morning are live on Sky.

The ‘airport derby’ rounds things off in Super League at 3pm, with table-toppers Leeds hosting local foes Bradford at Headingley.