Cai Taylor-Wray’s long wait to return from injury looks set to continue, but Jordy Crowther will be back in contention for this weekend’s crunch clash against Leigh, head coach Sam Burgess has confirmed.

Livewire Taylor-Wray has been sidelined since late April, when he suffered an ankle injury in a win against Wigan Warriors which required surgery.

Having already had a stop-start campaign through numerous injury options, his recovery from the ankle surgery has been far from straightforward, with his recovery time almost double the initial prognosis.

The 20-year-old is now closer than ever to a return, but may well have another week to wait.

Cai Taylor-Wray injury latest delivered ahead of Leigh clash

Fourth-placed Wire gearing up for a trip to the Leopards’ Den on Saturday evening, where local foes Leigh lie in wait.

The in-form Leopards have won ten of their last 12 games and now sit fifth on the Super League ladder, just two competition points behind Warrington.

During his pre-match press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Wolves boss Burgess explained: “He (Taylor-Wray) is very close. I think maybe this week again, he might be just short. But he’s very very close.

“If he’s not playing Saturday, then he’s not far away, which is more positive than it’s been for the last couple of months.

“We really trust Lachie (Lachlan Webster), he’s really been a breath of fresh air for us.

“Josh Thewlis is out for a little period as well now, so it’s about being patient enough to know that there’s still a long way to go in the season and we’ve got a really tough schedule in August.

“With all the players on return, we’ve not pushed them. We’ve been cautious over the season because we understand what’s coming up.

“I reckon Cai can play this week, but it comes down to selection and whether I think he’s done enough to get in the team.”

Positive news for Wire

As they prepare for Saturday evening’s game, there is positive news on the injury front for Warrington, who beat fellow play-off hopefuls Hull KR on home soil last weekend.

That positive news comes in the shape of utility forward Crowther, who is set to return to the side for a first appearance since late June having been sidelined with a calf injury.

Burgess confirmed: “Jordy’s available for selection this week.

“He was available last week, but we decided we’d give him an extra week of training, which will bulletproof him, hopefully.

“Without getting carried away, and I’m well aware the landscape changes quickly, but it’s always nice when you get a couple of guys back and we’ve had that week-on-week.

“It’s looking like that for the next month or so now, we should get players back slowly.”

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