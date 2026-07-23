Liam Sutcliffe has left Huddersfield Giants with immediate effect.

The former Leeds Rhinos star joined the club ahead of the 2025 season but injuries have severely disrupted his ability to get on the field, and has made just five appearances for the club since his arrival from Hull FC.

He has missed the entirety of 2026 with a hamstring injury, but did make his return to action last week when he played for Halifax Panthers in their Championship victory over Dewsbury Rams.

However, the Giants have now confirmed the departure of the 31-year-old, who made 223 appearances for the Rhinos during 10 seasons, playing in two Challenge Cup Final victories, and the 2017 Grand Final triumph.

“We have never truly seen what he would’ve brought to the club if injury free.”

Director of Rugby Andy Kelly said: “Liam Sutcliffe leaves the Huddersfield Giants to seek other opportunities within the game, Liam also has a vision of his life outside of and after rugby league. His time here has been blighted by injury and we have never truly seen what he would’ve brought to the club if injury free.

“It has to be said Liam has always acted with the highest levels of integrity and professionalism when trying to reach full fitness and take his place in the team, hopefully as he moves away from the club he will find consistency in his time on the field, we wish him well for the future.”

His departure frees up more salary cap space for head coach Jim Lenihan, who is closing in on the signing of Jaimin Jolliffe from Gold Coast Titans as his first signing for 2027. Sutcliffe was contracted next year, providing more cap space than expected.

Huddersfield are currently bottom of Super League with just two wins all season. Luke Robinson left the club earlier in the year and replaced by Lenihan, who is now planning his rebuild of the club.