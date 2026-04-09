Rugby league continues at a pace in 2026, with the Challenge Cup quarter-finals taking place this weekend alongside Round 6 of the NRL campaign Down Under.

For those who want to spend their weekend glued to the TV, you’re in luck: there are a whopping 15 games available to watch or stream over the coming weekend!

Here’s a look at all of the broadcast information you’ll need between now and Monday…

*Please note: All times stated are kick-off times and are stated in BST (British Summer Time)

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Thursday, April 9

10.50am: NRL (R6) – Canterbury Bulldogs v Penrith Panthers – Watch NRL

There’s a heavyweight clash Down Under to kick things off on Thursday morning as the Bulldogs host the Panthers, who lead the NRL ladder in the early stages of the campaign.

Friday, April 10

9am: NRL (R6) – St George Illawarra Dragons v Manly Sea Eagles – Watch NRL

11am: NRL (R6) – Brisbane Broncos v North Queensland Cowboys – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

8pm: Challenge Cup (QF) – St Helens v Catalans Dragons – Super League+

There are three games on Friday, starting in the morning with an NRL double-header. The Dragons still await their first win of 2026 and host Manly before the Broncos square off against the Cowboys.

Then, come 8pm, it’s the first of four Challenge Cup quarter-finals here in the UK. Saints welcome French outfit Catalans, and that tie will be shown live on Super League+ on a pay-per-view basis, with a streaming pass required to be purchased.

Saturday, April 11

6am: NRL (R6) – South Sydney Rabbitohs v Canberra Raiders – Watch NRL

8.30am: NRL (R6) – Cronulla Sharks v Sydney Roosters – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

10.35am: NRL (R6) – Melbourne Storm v New Zealand Warriors – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

1.30pm: Challenge Cup (QF) – Hull KR v York Knights – BBC Two

3pm: Championship (R10) – London Broncos v Sheffield Eagles – London’s YouTube channel

5.30pm: Challenge Cup (QF) – Warrington Wolves v Leigh Leopards – Super League+

There’s no time to waste on Saturday, you could endure an absolute rugby league marathon, and why wouldn’t you?! Kicking things off, it’s a triple-header Down Under tail-ended by Storm taking on the Wahs.

Come Saturday afternoon, Challenge Cup holders Hull KR host York on BBC Two in the quarter-finals in a 1pm kick-off before Warrington and Leigh meet in the same competition at 5.30pm behind the Super League+ pay-per-view setup.

In-between those two cup ties, perfectly timed, London will stream their Championship clash against Sheffield live on YouTube, completely free of charge. The Broncos have won every single one of their league games so far this term!

Sunday, April 12

5am: NRL (R6) – Parramatta Eels v Gold Coast Titans – Watch NRL

7.05am: NRL (R6) – Wests Tigers v Newcastle Knights – Watch NRL

1pm: Challenge Cup (QF) – Wakefield Trinity v Wigan Warriors – BBC One

If you’re up bright and early on Sunday morning, you can catch another NRL double-header. Little separates the Eels and the Titans at the bottom end of the ladder ahead of their clash, while it’s 2nd v 3rd as Wests take on the Knights.

There’ll be plenty of time for a nap ahead of 1pm, when the weekend’s action concludes with a mouthwatering Challenge Cup quarter-final tie between Wakefield and Wigan. The Warriors head to Belle Vue after back-to-back defeats.